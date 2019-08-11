Hernandez homers but Fresno stumbles 5-3 to Memphis

August 11, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release





Fresno, California - The Fresno Grizzlies (54-65) couldn't ruffle the feathers of the Memphis Redbirds (54-65), falling 5-3 Sunday from Chukchansi Park. Fresno has now dropped six straight contests and 14 of their last 15. Chris Ellis (4-5) relished the decision after five fantastic frames of work. Ellis struck out nine, one less than his career-high. Wil Crowe (0-2) suffered the Grizzlies loss.

A pair of homers lifted the Redbirds to victory. Edmundo Sosa clobbered a two-run shot in the first, his 14th of the season. Ramon Urias enjoyed the other clout, a solo bomb in the fourth. Harrison Bader added two runs and a steal for Memphis. Reliever Dominic Leone hurled one and one-third innings of perfect ball. He fanned a pair. Mike Mayers followed Leone with a scoreless ninth, notching the save.

Yadiel Hernandez highlighted the Fresno offense with his 25th dinger of the year. Hernandez drove in two runs and extended his hit streak to five games. Carter Kieboom reached base safely for the 31st time in his last 33 affairs after a pair of hits and walks. The Grizzlies bullpen of George Kontos and Dakota Bacus combined for three shutout frames, punching out five.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)

- RF Yadiel Hernandez (1-3, HR, 2 RBI, R, BB)

- SS Carter Kieboom (2-3, R, 2 BB)

- RHP George Kontos (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K)

- RHP Dakota Bacus (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K)

Top Performers: Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals)

- SS Edmundo Sosa (2-3, HR, 3 RBI, R)

- CF Harrison Bader (1-3, 2B, 2 R, BB, SB)

- 2B Ramon Urias (1-3, HR, RBI, R, BB)

- RHP Chris Ellis (5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 K)

ON THAT FRES-NOTE: Jake Noll has hit safely in 22 of his last 24 games, and 30 of his last 33. His seven-game hit streak is a current club-high. George Kontos has not allowed a run in his last nine appearances, spanning 14.0 IP (6 H, 12 K).

