Chasers Walk off with 4-3 Win in Ten
August 11, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
Storm Chasers right-hander Arnaldo Hernandez tossed a quality outing, while third baseman Kelvin Gutierrez collected four hits, including the game-winning run-scoring single in the tenth inning of a 4-3 Omaha victory on Sunday evening at Werner Park.
After holding Las Vegas scoreless in the top of the tenth, Gutierrez bounced the second pitch of the bottom of the frame into right field to plate 2B Erick Mejia from second to give the Storm Chasers the victory. With his four-hit effort, Gutierrez extended his hit streak to eight, during which he owns a .500 average (17-34) with eight runs, three doubles, two homers and ten RBI.
Gutierrez (4-5, RBI) was joined by 1B Chase d'Arnaud (2-4, 3B, HR, 2 RBI) and 3B Eric Weiss (2-3, BB) in posting multi-hit efforts for the Storm Chasers. 2B Corban Joseph (2-4, R) and RF Mark Payton (2-4, 2B) each collected two knocks for Las Vegas.
With the Aviators leading 3-0 entering the last of the sixth, Omaha evened the contest with a three-run frame highlighted by a game-tying two-run blast from d'Arnaud. Las Vegas would managed only one baserunner the rest of the way.
Hernandez (6.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K) did not factor in the final decisions despite yielding three earned runs on five hits in his six innings pitched. The bullpen trio of Heath Fillmyer (2.0 IP, BB, 3 K), Jacob Barnes (1.0 IP, K) and Andres Machado (1.0 IP, K) shut down the Aviators offense, combining for four hitless frames, with Machado earning the win. Las Vegas reliever Kyle Finnegan (0.0 IP, H, R, 0 ER) suffered the defeat.
The two teams are set to continue their four-game set on Monday night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05pm CT.
Tickets for that game and all remaining Storm Chasers home contests can be purchased online at www.omahastormchasers.com, or by calling the Werner Park Ticket Office from noon until 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday at (402) 738-5100.
