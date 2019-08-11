Iowa Takes Game One

The Iowa Cubs scored early and often in a 7-3 win over the Salt Lake Bees on Saturday night in downtown Des Moines.

The I-Cubs scored two runs in the first, but Jarrett Parker countered with a solo homer in the second, his 23rd of the season and second in as many games, to cut the Iowa lead to 2-1. Iowa would then add one run in the second and an unearned run off of starter Nick Tropeano to take a 4-1 lead. The Cubs would break the game open with three runs in the fifth to go up 7-1. The Bees would pick up a pair of runs in the eighth inning on a two run single by Justin Bour, but that would be it for Salt Lake as they went 1 for 14 with runners in scoring position. Salt Lake drew nine walks in the game, but only one of those blossomed into a run.

Tropeano (2-6) took the loss, as he went four innings and allowed four runs, three earned, on six hits with four walks and four strikeouts. Josh Thole and Nick Franklin each had two hits for the Bees, who are now 2-2 on their Midwestern road trip. Taylor Ward would draw three walks, but went 0 for 2 to snap his nine game hitting streak.

