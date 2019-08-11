Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (51-65) at Sacramento River Cats (63-55)

Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





Game #117: Nashville Sounds (51-65) at Sacramento River Cats (63-55)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Tim Dillard (7-8, 4.86) vs. RHP Carlos Torres (1-1, 2.49)

First Pitch: 3:05 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

From the Notes

Tim Dillard: 36-year-old Tim Dillard starts for the Sounds today. The right-hander is 7-8 with a 4.86 ERA in 28 games (16 starts) in 2019. His last time out was a 9-inning complete game against Albuquerque on August 2 at First Tennessee Park. He allowed a one-out, three-run homer in the first inning then faced the minimum 26 batters the rest of the way in Nashville's 7-3 win. Dillard is the Nashville Sounds all-time leader in innings pitched (679.0), wins (46), strikeouts (408), runs allowed (381), home runs allowed (58) and walks (228) and is currently second all-time in games (237). In his career, Dillard has pitched in 73 big league games and 506 minor league games. He signed a minor-league free agent contract with the Texas Rangers on December 21, 2018.

Wisdom in the Record Book: Patrick Wisdom clubbed two more home runs last night and has matched a Nashville Sounds franchise record by homering in six consecutive games. John Wehner hit a home run for the Sounds in six straight games in 1999 from July 1-5. Wisdom is one shy of matching the Pacific Coast League modern day record of 7 straight games with a home run. The most recent player to have seven was Albuquerque's Dallas McPherson from June 18-27 of 2008.

Wisdom's Power Surge: With two more home runs last night, Patrick Wisdom has totaled eight long balls over his last six games, with at least one in each contest. Since June 18, Wisdom is leading all of Minor League Baseball with 20 home runs. In the 41-game stretch, he's hitting .299 (47-for-157) with 35 runs scored, 9 doubles, 20 home runs, 37 RBI and 14 walks with a 1.099 OPS.

A Team Record Six Home Runs: Nashville's recent power surge reached an all-time high last night when they matched a franchise record with six home runs. The Sounds also had six home runs on July 30, 1999 in a game at Memphis.

Multi-Homer Games and Back-to-Back Jacks: Patrick Wisdom had his 4th multi-homer game of the season last night and the 10th of his career. It's the sixth time a Sound has recorded a multi-homer game in 2019. When Nick Solak and Wisdom hit back-to-back home runs in the third inning, it marked the fourth time Nashville teammates have gone back-to-back this year. Solak and Wisdom were the last pair to do it on July 19 vs. Iowa.

Another Record for Dillard: Today's starter, Tim Dillard, is set to pitch in his 238th game with the Sounds, matching the all-time franchise record set by Joey Vierra who pitched with Nashville from 1990-92 and 1994-95.

Playing .500 Ball on the Road: With five straight wins away from First Tennessee Park, including four on the current trip, the Sounds have reached .500 on the road at 27-27. They are one of 10 teams in the PCL to have a .500 or better record away from home.

Seven for a Starter: Wes Benjamin tossed a season-high 7.0 innings in last night's win. The Sounds are now 5-1 when a starter goes at least seven innings. Today's starter Tim Dillard has three of the six starts of at least seven innings, including a nine-inning complete game his last time out.

What's the word around Nashville?

Minor League Baseball (@MiLB)

Patrick Wisdom (@PatrickWisdom5) has done this every day for almost a week. He extends his HR streak to six games for @nashvillesounds. milb.com/video/wisdom-c...

Jeff Hem (@JeffHemPBP)

You've heard this for a while now, but I should tell you...again...that Patrick Wisdom has homered...again. He goes back to back with Nick Solak and now has homered in SIX consecutive games. @nashvillesounds lead 6-1 in the 3rd in Sacramento. #Rangers

Louisville Baseball (@LouisvilleBSB)

Louisville Baseball Pro Ball Daily Leaders (August 10th) @Nick_Solak (@nashvillesounds) @Tyler_Fitz10 (@SKVolcanoes) @joshstowers7 (@ChasRiverDogs) @rileythomp19 (@SBCubs) #L1C4 | #ProCards

