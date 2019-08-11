Sosa, Urias Homer in 5-3 Redbirds Win

August 11, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release





FRESNO, California - Edmundo Sosa and Ramon Urias both went yard for the Memphis Redbirds in a 5-3 win against the Fresno Grizzlies (Nationals) Sunday night in Fresno, Calif. The Redbirds have won three-straight and seven of their last 10 overall.

Memphis (54-65) took the lead in the first inning for the third-straight game with Sosa's two-run shot with two outs. He finished the game with two hits and drove in his third run of the game with a sacrifice fly in the fifth to score Harrison Bader.

Urias homered for the second-straight night by leading off the fourth with a solo blast. He has four home runs in his last six games.

Chris Ellis earned the win in the start and allowed one run on four hits in his longest outing of the season. He fanned a season-high nine batters and issued two walks. It was his first win as a starter since Aug. 29, 2018.

Dominic Leone tossed 1.1 scoreless frames in relief and struck out two, while also stranding three inherited runners, and Mike Mayers earned his first save of the season by shutting the door in the ninth with a one-two-three inning.

The Memphis pitching staff held Fresno (54-65) to going 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position and stranded eight baserunners.

Randy Arozarena went 0-for-3 with a strikeout on the night but drew a walk in the seventh. He has reached base safely in 37-straight starts.

The Redbirds and Fresno continue their series, which runs through Tuesday, tomorrow night at 9:05 (CT). Memphis is home for its final homestand of the season starting Thursday.

Upcoming Games of Note at AutoZone Park

Thursday, August 15 at 7:05: Throwback Thursday presented by Polk's Meat Products featuring the Redbirds suiting up as the Memphis Chicks and throwback concession pricing of $2 beers and $1 Polk's hot dogs; College Night with $5 Bluff tickets for college students with a college ID

Friday, August 16 at 7:05: Sandlot Night with an appearance by Squints from the movie and a showing of the film after the game; All-You-Can-Eat Night specialty ticket presented by Dave & Buster's featuring an all-you-can-eat beef sliders buffet and a free $15 Dave & Buster's Power Card available at www.memphisredbirds.com/allyoucaneat; Specialty ticket that includes a St. Louis Cardinals golf umbrella available at www.memphisredbirds.com/cardinals

Saturday, August 17 at 6:35: Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show after the game; Aldo's Pizza specialty ticket with free soda at the ballpark and free and discounted food and beverages at Aldo's Pizza Pies available at www.memphisredbirds.com/aldos

Sunday, August 18 at 2:05: Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday (free ice cream for kids upon entering); pregame player autographs presented by Allegiant Air; kids run the bases after the game

Monday, August 19 at 6:35: the Redbirds take the field as the Memphis Música as part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión" series with $3 tacos and $5 Dos Equis available at the stadium

For more information on the 2019 season, visit www.memphisredbirds.com.

