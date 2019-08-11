Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at El Paso Chihuahuas

San Antonio Missions (72-46) at El Paso Chihuahuas (68-50)

Game #119/Away Game #56

Sunday, August 11, 7:05 p.m.

Southwest University Park

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

RHP Shelby Miller (0-0, 9.00) vs. LHP Dietrich Enns (10-8, 6.50)

Season High for Taylor: With two more hits in last night's loss, Missions outfielder Tyrone Taylor has hit safely in six straight games which is his new season-high. During this stretch, he is batting .370 (10-for-27) with six runs, a home run, and six RBI. Dating back to July 23, when he returned from the IL, he has hit safely in 12 of 16 games he has appeared in.

Sally's Big Night: Missions utility man Tyler Saladino had one of his most productive games of the season last night. He finished the night 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, three runs, three RBI, and two walks. His three runs scored tied his career high. This was also his second straight night with a home run. In five games since returning to San Antoniom Saladino is batting .462 (6-for-13) with six runs, a double, two home runs, and five RBI.

Multi-Hitters: With a 2-for-5 peformance last night, Missions C David Freitas joins Trent Grisham as the only Missions players to record multi-hit games in six straight games. Grisham had a six-game streak from July 13-18. During this streak, Freitas is batting .500 (16-for-32) with 10 runs, three home runs, four doubles, and 11 RBI. Freitas also extended his on-base streak to 21 games last night. He is now one shy of tying his 22 game on-base streak which is currently the team high this season.

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING

Tom (@Haudricourt)

Jimmy Nelson has been working out with the #Brewers this week but will return to @missionsmilb and work normally out of the bullpen, instead of scheduled rehab appearances. Will be on call like the rest of the group. On 60-day DL until Aug. 25.

San Antonio Missions Baseball Club (@missionsmilb)

Missions drop the series opener in El Paso despite homers from Tyler Saladino and David Freitas. Full game recap at the link below. atmilb.com/2YQiolu

