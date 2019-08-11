Swarmer Stifles Bees

DES MOINES, IA - Matt Swarmer held off the Salt Lake Bees (51-68) with a quality start as the Iowa Cubs (64-55) grabbed a 5-2 win, Sunday at Principal Park.

Iowa cracked a scoreless game in the fourth inning as Addison Russell, Jim Adduci and Johnny Field opened the frame with three-straight singles. Field's base hit knocked in one, before a ground out off the bat of Taylor Davis allowed another run to score.

The home team doubled its lead in the fifth as Mark Zagunis singled before Russell and Field walked to load the bags. With two outs, a pair of passed balls allowed two to score, giving Iowa a 4-0 lead.

Salt Lake avoided the shutout with a Roberto Pena RBI single in the seventh to force Swarmer (W, 8-10) from the game. The righty left the bases loaded with one out as he turned the ball over to Wyatt Short for his Triple-A debut. Erick Salcedo skied a sac fly that was tagged to Swarmer's line, before Short got out of the jam.

Swarmer was ultimately tagged with two earned runs through 6.1 innings on five hits and two walks. He fell one shy of a season high with eight strikeouts. Short logged 1.2 scoreless innings and did not give up a hit, walked one and struck out one.

Russell added insurance for Iowa with a solo shot in the seventh, before Danny Hultzen earned his second save of the season with a perfect ninth inning.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Matt Swarmer holds a 3.05 ERA (6ER/17.2IP) through his last three starts.

- Donnie Dewees went 1-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to eight games.

- Addison Russell was 2-for-3 with three runs, one home runs, one RBI and one walk.

The I-Cubs and Bees play a 7:08 game Monday at Principal Park. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

