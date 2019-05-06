Missions Settle for Series Split

SAN ANTONIO - Trailing by four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, the San Antonio Missions made things interesting against the Round Rock Express. The Missions plated three runs in the final frame but the rally came up just short as they fell to the Express 6-5.

The Missions and Express went back-and-forth in the middle innings and were knotted at 2-2 through six innings before Round Rock scratched across a pair of runs in the seventh and added two crucial insurance runs in the ninth.

Missions starter Zack Brown picked up his third quality start of the season with six solid innings of work on a rainy day in San Antonio. The right-hander scattered four hits across those six innings and fanned five in the no-decision.

Nate Orf roped a solo home run in the third inning to provide the Missions with their first hit of the game and gave them a temporary lead. Yordan Alvarez responded for Round Rock with his 13th long ball of the season in the top of the fourth. Keston Hiura continued his torrid pace at the plate with his 11th dinger of the season to begin the bottom of the fourth.

Tyrone Taylor's solo home run to lead off the ninth inning cut Round Rock's lead in half. The next three batters reached including an RBI double from Jacob Nottingham to trim the deficit to one run. Reymin Guduan was able to limit the damage and earned the save.

The Missions welcome the New Orleans Baby Cakes for a four-game series beginning Tuesday at Wolff Stadium. The Missions have not announced their starter while the Baby Cakes will send right-hander Dustin Beggs (1-1, 5.79) to the mound.

Post-Game Notes

With the loss, San Antonio dropped to 17-14 on the season.

Keston Hiura has now hit three home runs in his last three games.

Zack Brown threw 101 pitches, which was a season-high for Missions pitchers. It was the fourth time in his career he has thrown at least 100 pitches in a game.

