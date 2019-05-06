Memphis Redbirds Homestand Highlights (May 7-14)

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - After a two-week road trip, the Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park tomorrow for eight games against the Iowa Cubs (Cubs) and Nashville Sounds (Rangers).

On Sunday, families are encouraged to treat mom to a day at the ballpark for Papa John's Mother's Day. All moms get to run the bases with their kids after the game, and there is a specialty ticket available that includes pregame brunch and catch on the field plus a coupon for a free large Papa John's pizza. Sunday's game also features free ice cream for kids 12 and under on Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday and the chance to get autographs from the Redbirds as part of a Sunday autograph series presented by Allegiant Air.

In addition to Terminix Saturday Fireworks following the contest on Saturday, the first 1,000 fans that day also receive an "I Love Memphis Redbirds" t-shirt, courtesy of Memphis Tourism and Memphis Sports Council.

Friday's game has three different specialty ticket options for fans of varied interests and tastes, with all-you-can-eat tacos, free ballpark food and free Papa John's, or a St. Louis Cardinals fleece vest all available for the game.

Lovers of concessions deals will enjoy Throwback Thursday, presented by Polk's Meat Products, where concession prices are thrown back to $2 for beers and $1 for Polk's hot dogs as the Memphis Chicks take the field for the game.

There are also $2 beers available in the Left Field Bar before Friday and Saturday's games.

Tuesday, May 7 - 6:35 p.m. (gates at 5:30)

- Nurses Appreciation Night: throughout the night, nurses in the Memphis area will be recognized for going above and beyond in their profession

Wednesday, May 8 - 11:05 a.m. (gates at 9:30)

- Education Day: the season's third Education Day, featuring a STEAM theme (science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics) with robotics demonstrations from local schools

Thursday, May 9 - 7:05 p.m. (gates at 6:00)

- Throwback Thursday, presented by Polk's Meat Products: the Redbirds will be taking the field as the Memphis Chicks, and fans can enjoy throwback concession prices of $2 beers and $1 Polk's hot dogs

Friday, May 10 - 7:05 p.m. (gates at 6:00)

- All-You-Can-Eat Tacos Specialty Ticket, presented by Dave & Buster's: fans purchasing a specialty ticket at www.memphisredbirds.com/allyoucaneat receive access to a two-hour all-you-can-eat buffet featuring tacos, fixings, and Mexican rice, plus hot dogs and two drinks per person (soda/water), and specialty ticket buyers also receive a free $15 Dave & Buster's Power Card

- Papa John's Friday Family Pack Specialty Ticket: fans purchasing a minimum of four Field Box tickets at www.memphisredbirds.com/fridayfamilypack also receive four free hot dogs, four free sodas, and one free large bottomless popcorn at the game, plus two coupons for a free large Papa John's pizza

- Cardinals Adult Fleece Vest Specialty Ticket: fans purchasing a $29 Club Level/$25 Dugout/$22 Field Box specialty ticket at www.memphisredbirds.com/cardinals also get a Cardinals Adult Fleece Vest (size XL)

- Budweiser Bowtie Bar Ticket Special: tickets for the all-inclusive Budweiser Bowtie Bar, featuring free food and drinks including beer and wine, cost $45 ($15 off)

- $2 Beer Special: fans can enjoy $2 beers at the Left Field Bar until scheduled first pitch

Saturday, May 11 - 6:35 p.m. (gates at 5:00)

- Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show: the night is highlighted by a postgame fireworks display, presented by Terminix, launched up-close and personal from center field, with drone racing taking place before the fireworks start

- "I Love Memphis Redbirds" T-Shirt Giveaway: the first 1,000 fans when gates open receive an "I Love Memphis Redbirds" t-shirt, courtesy of Memphis Tourism and Memphis Sports Council as we celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week

- Teacher Appreciation Night, presented by Tennessee Lottery: teachers in the Memphis area will be recognized for their commitment to excellence in the classroom, thanks to Tennessee Lottery

- $2 Beer Special: fans can enjoy $2 beers at the Left Field Bar until scheduled first pitch

Sunday, May 12 - 2:05 p.m. (gates at 1:00)

- Papa John's Mother's Day: on Papa John's Mother's Day at AutoZone Park, all moms can run the bases with their kids after the game

- Mother's Day Brunch and Catch on the Field Specialty Ticket: fans can purchase a specialty ticket at www.memphisredbirds.com/mothersday that includes a pregame brunch in the Home Plate Club and catch on the field from noon-1:30, and all brunch/catch specialty tickets also include a coupon for a free large Papa John's pizza

- Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday: kids ages 12 and under receive a free ice cream treat upon entering, courtesy of Prairie Farms Dairy

- Pregame Autographs, presented by Allegiant Air: members of the Redbirds are scheduled to sign autographs on the concourse before the game from 1:15-1:35, presented by Allegiant Air

Monday, May 13 - 11:05 a.m. (gates at 9:30)

- Education Day: the season's fourth Education Day, featuring a D.A.R.E. and safety theme

Monday, May 14 - 11:05 a.m. (gates at 9:30)

- Education Day: the season's fifth Education Day, featuring a health and wellness theme with presentations by Southern College of Optometry

For information on upcoming promotions, visit www.memphisredbirds.com/promotions. For more information on single-game tickets, visit www.memphisredbirds.com/tickets.

