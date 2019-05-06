Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (9-21) vs. Memphis Redbirds (17-13)

May 6, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





Game #31: Nashville Sounds (9-21) vs. Memphis Redbirds (17-13)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Phillips Valdez (0-3, 4.74) vs. RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon (2-1, 3.57)

First Pitch: 6:35 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

At the Park

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

From the Notes

Phillips Valdez: 27-year-old Phillips Valdez starts for the Sounds tonight. The right-hander is making his 5th start of the season and 6th appearance overall. Valdez is 0-3 with a 4.74 ERA in his 5 games (4 starts) and has covered 19.0 innings. He last pitched on April 30 in a start against Omaha and was saddled with a loss after he allowed 5 earned runs on 7 hits in 5.2 innings. He walked 3 and struck out 4 in Nashville's 9-4 loss to the Storm Chasers. Valdez split the 2018 season between Double-A Harrisburg and Triple-A Syracuse and went 6-7 with a 2.73 ERA in 31 games (19 starts). He signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers on December 21, 2018. He was originally signed by the Cleveland Indians on May 29, 2009.

2019 Standings: The Sounds have spent the following amount of days in the American Northern Division standings in 2019: First: 1, Second: 0, Third: 4, Fourth: 26.

Eight Straight for Willie: With hits in both games of yesterday's doubleheader, Willie Calhoun has hit safely in 8 consecutive games for the Sounds. During the 8-game streak, he's hitting .333 (10-for-30) with 5 runs, 2 doubles, 4 home runs, 8 RBI and 5 walks. It's tied for the 4th-longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League behind Iowa's Donnie Dewees (11), El Paso's Jose Pirela (10 games) and Fresno's Taylor Gushue (9).

Words of Wisdom: Nashville infielder Patrick Wisdom broke out with his 2nd multi-hit game of the season (and 1st since Opening Day) with a 2-for-4 showing in game two yesterday. Wisdom scored 2 runs and knocked in another in the 7-5 win. Wisdom has played in 10 games for the Sounds in 2019 and has reached safely in each of the them. Despite his .176 average, his on-base percentage is .333. Going back to the 2018 season, Wisdom has reached safely in 17 consecutive Triple-A games.

Here is Home: The Sounds are set to play their 19th home game of the season tonight at First Tennessee Park. The only team in the league to play more home games to date is the New Orleans Baby Cakes with their 20th on tap tonight. At 4-14, Nashville has the worst home record in the Pacific Coast League. Following tonight's game against Memphis, the Sounds hit the road for a 13-game, 14-day road trip to Oklahoma City, Memphis and Round Rock.

'Pen No Problem: Nashville's bullpen has done its part in the month of May, including not allowing any earned runs in 8.0 innings yesterday. In 5 games in the current month, the bullpen is 1-0 with a 3.63 ERA (22.1 IP/9 ER) and has racked up 28 strikeouts compared to only 1 walk. The starters, however, have posted an 0-4 record with a 13.50 ERA (18.2 IP/28 ER) in May. Starting pitchers have struck out 12, issued 6 walks and have allowed 5 home runs.

Carpenter Stays Clean: Nashville reliever David Carpenter turned in his 7th-consecutive scoreless outing since joining the club on April 12 his last time out. The right-hander has tossed 1.0 inning in each of his 7 appearances and has allowed only 4 hits while collecting 4 strikeouts. Opponents are hitting .182 against him and he has yet to issue a walk. Carpenter is a perfect 3-for-3 in save opportunities.

Bandy's Big Day: Catcher Jett Bandy produced a big game at the plate in game two of yesterday's double dip. Bandy went 3-for-3 including a bases-clearing double in the 4-run third inning. It was the 11th 3-hit game and 10th 3-RBI game by a Nashville hitter in 2019.

