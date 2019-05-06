Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs Round Rock Express

San Antonio Missions (17-13) vs. Round Rock Express (17-12)

Game #31/Home Game #16

Monday, May 6, 11:05 a.m.

Nelson Wolff Stadium

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

RHP Zack Brown (1-3, 4.18) vs. LHP Ryan Hartman (3-0, 4.09)

It's Gettin' Hot in Hiura: Keston Hiura has hit safely in five straight games and is batting .529 (9-for-17) with 6 runs, 3 doubles, 3 home runs, and 7 RBI in that span. He has also walked four times and cut down on his strikeouts. He has gone four games without going down on strikes. Hiura is among the PCL leaders in extra-base hits (1st, 23), doubles (T-1st, 12), total bases (2nd, 81), slugging (3rd, .757), home runs (T-4th, 10), hits (T-4th, 37), and OPS (5th, 1.150). He has nine multi-hit games, which is tops on the Missions.

Never Out of It: Yesterday's completion of Friday's suspended game saw the Missions overcome a five-run deficit to win, which was their largest comeback of the season. San Antonio trailed 6-1 entering the bottom of the fourth inning when the game was suspended on Friday and they came back to tie the game at 6-6. They then overcome a 9-7 deficit in the ninth inning and won on Jake Hager's walk-off hit. It was the third walk-off of the season for San Antonio. It was also the first time the Missions won a game this season when trailing after the sixth, seventh, or eighth innings. With the win, the Missions became the final team in the PCL to pick up a victory when trailing after seven innings. RISPY Business: The San Antonio Missions have thrived with two outs this season. 58 of the 133 RBI (43.6%) for the Missions this season have come with two outs. Keston Hiura leads the team with 13 two-out RBI. Tyrone Taylor has 10. With runners in scoring position and two outs San Antonio is batting .297, which is fourth-best in the PCL behind Reno (.319), Memphis (.312), and Salt Lake (.302).

Six for Spangy: Cory Spangenberg is currently on a team-high six-game hitting streak. In those six games he is batting .350 (7-for-20) with 6 runs, 3 doubles, and an RBI. The streak has raised his batting average from .182 to .221. He has also scored a run in eight of his last 11 games.

Trials and Tribulations: San Antonio's clean up hitter, Tyrone Taylor has found himself in a bit of a funk as of late. The outfielder has failed to reach base in his last five games (0-for-17) and seen his batting average dip from .309 to .255. His on-base percentage has fallen from .371 to .308 in that span as well. Taylor has struck out at least once in each of his last 10 games including four straight multi-strikeout performances.

