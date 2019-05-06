Davidson's Three-Run Homer Lifts Sounds

NASHVILLE - Matt Davidson belted a go-ahead three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Nashville Sounds to a 6-5 win over the visiting Memphis Redbirds Monday night at First Tennessee Park.

Nashville trailed 5-2 after Memphis outfielder Tyler O'Neill drilled a two-run homer into The Band Box in the top of the seventh inning.

The Sounds rallied immediately in the home half when Andy Ibanez found the gap in right-center for a one-out double. Wille Calhoun followed with a sharp ground ball into right field to score Ibanez from second to make it 5-3.

Patrick Wisdom drew a walk to put two on for Nashville, and Jesus Cruz balked to put runners at second and third for Davidson. He ambushed the first pitch from Cruz and drilled it out to the berm in deep left-center field for a three-run homer and 6-5 lead.

Brady Feigl protected the lead with a scoreless eighth and David Carpenter followed suit in the ninth to notch his fourth save in as many chances.

Nashville scored first with a run in the bottom of the first on Davidson's RBI single that plated Ibanez. It stayed that way until Memphis plated three runs in the top of the fourth. Lane Thomas knocked in a run with a single and Max Schrock gave the Redbirds a 3-1 lead with a two-run double.

Sounds' starter Phillips Valdez held the Redbirds to three runs over six innings and turned in his first quality start of the season, and first by a Nashville starter since April 21.

The Sounds begin a 13-game, 14-day road trip Tuesday night in Oklahoma City. Right-hander Tim Dillard (0-1, 6.52) starts for Nashville against right-hander Dennis Santana (0-1, 7.04) for Oklahoma City. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

With tonight's 6-5 win, the Sounds improved to 10-21 on the season.

Phillips Valdez turned in his first quality start (6 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K) of the season.

Matt Davidson's home run was his 12th of the season. The 12 homers are tied for 2nd-most in the Pacific Coast League. His 4 RBI in the game are a season-high and the most by a Sounds player in a single game in 2019.

Willie Calhoun extended his hitting streak to nine games with a single in the 7th inning.

David Carpenter notched his fourth save in as many opportunities.

The four errors committed by the Sounds tonight is a season-high.

