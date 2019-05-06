Iowa Wins Seven Straight, Sweeps Omaha

PAPILLION, NEB - The Iowa Cubs (21-10) sunk the Omaha Storm Chasers (13-18) 6-3 on their way to a series sweep and a season-best seventh straight win. Iowa executed its first sweep at Omaha since June 6-8, 2008.

Omaha scored first for the fourth time in this. Brett Phillips got the action going with a two-out walk in the second and Jecksson Flores came through with an RBI single.

Starter Foster Griffin held Iowa without a hit through 4.1 innings before Wynton Bernard broke through with a double in the fifth. Bernard's speed came in handy as he scored on a Francisco Arcia grounder to short to lock the game 1-1.

Bernard, once again, sparked the offense in the seventh with an RBI single. Arcia moved Bernard up a base with a sacrifice bunt before Donnie Dewees singled to center to plate the go-ahead run.

Iowa piled it on in the eighth as Bernard singled with bases loaded to bring in a pair. Arcia collected two RBI himself with a double as the I-Cubs plated four in the inning to take a decisive lead. Bernard and Arcia combined to go 5-for-6 with three runs and five RBI hitting eighth and ninth, respectively.

Omaha kept it interesting with a two-out, two-run home run from Nick Dini in the ninth. Rowan Wick was able to limit the damage and shut down the effort in time to secure the I-Cubs' victory.

Colin Rea lowered his ERA to 2.97 with one run allowed over 5.2 innings. Xaviar Cedeño (W, 1-0) took the victory with just 0.1 innings pitched in his second rehab outing with Iowa.

Postgame Notes:

- Donnie Dewees (2-for-4) extended his hitting streak to 11 games. He is hitting .475 (19-for-40) over this stretch.

- Iowa's seven game winning streak is its longest since a nine-game winning stretch May 27-June 5, 2016.

- Phillip Evans set a career high with four walks.

Iowa begins a four-game set in Memphis tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. Follow the action on AM 940, TuneIn Radio or www.iowacubs.com.

