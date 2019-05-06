OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 6, 2019

May 6, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Oklahoma City Dodgers (10-19) vs. New Orleans Baby Cakes (16-14)

Game #30 of 140/Road #15 of 70 (6-8)

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Ben Holmes (0-3, 6.63) vs. NO-RHP Elieser Hernandez (0-1, 1.46)

Monday, May 6, 2019 | Shrine on Airline | Metairie, La. | 6:30 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The OKC Dodgers seek three straight wins for the first time this season when they wrap up their road series against the New Orleans Baby Cakes at 6:30 p.m. at the Shrine on Airline. The Dodgers have won back-to-back games for the first time since April 15-16 and for the third time overall in 2019 and can win their first series of the season with a victory tonight.

Last Game: Kyle Garlick and Cameron Perkins combined for five home runs to help send the Dodgers to an 11-9 win in 11 innings over New Orleans Sunday afternoon at the Shrine on Airline. Garlick finished the day 4-for-6 and hit two-run homers in the first, third, and 11th innings. Perkins hit a game-tying solo home run in the ninth and went back-to-back with Garlick in the 11th. Sunday's game saw the Dodgers go from ahead by five runs to down by one run and then having to hold on with the tying run at the plate to end the game. The Dodgers raced out to the first inning lead on a RBI double by Edwin Ríos and two-run homer by Garlick. The score remained 3-0 until Garlick came up to bat in the third inning when he connected on another two-run dinger. New Orleans scored twice in the fifth inning with two outs. Trailing by three in the seventh inning, Austin Dean hit a RBI single and Matt Snyder hit a go-ahead, three-run homer. The Dodgers trailed, 6-5, entering the ninth before Perkins' tying shot. Each team manufactured a run in the 10th to prolong the tie. In the 11th, Will Smith smoked a RBI single. Two batters later, Garlick sent a line drive to deep right field that barely eclipsed the fence. Perkins followed with a blast to left-center field. Leading, 11-7, Josh Sborz retired the first two batters of the home half the Baby Cakes scored twice. With the tying run at the plate, Sborz (1-1) caught Snyder looking at strike three to wrap up the victory. Tommy Eveld (0-3) allowed five runs over 1.2 innings in extras and was saddled with the loss.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Lefty Ben Holmes (0-3) seeks his first win of 2019 when he starts against the Baby Cakes...Holmes last pitched May 1 in the first game of a doubleheader against Round Rock at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. After retiring six of seven batters between the first and second innings, each of the first eight batters of the third inning reached base before Holmes left the game, with six runs eventually scoring. As a result, he was charged with a second straight loss...On April 19 in San Antonio, Holmes racked up a career-high 10 strikeouts over 4.0 innings, but was charged with the loss in OKC's 3-0 defeat. He allowed three runs (one earned) and three hits, along with two walks...Holmes finished the 2018 season with Double-A Tulsa, going 2-2 with a 2.82 ERA, 30 K's and 12 walks over six starts (38.1 IP) while holding opponents to a .189 average...He began the 2018 season on the Disabled List in the Marlins organization and spent time with Double-A Jacksonville and High-A Jupiter before being released June 27...He signed with the Dodgers July 6 and was assigned to High-A Rancho Cucamonga...Holmes was selected by Miami in the ninth round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of Oregon State University, where he led NCAA Division I with a 0.78 ERA in 2014 and was named Pac-12 Player of the Year...Today is his first career appearance against the Baby Cakes. Holmes was in the Marlins organization from 2014-18, but never pitched for New Orleans.

Against the Baby Cakes: 2019: 2-1 2018: 9-7 All-time: 180-155 At NO: 85-83

The Dodgers travel to New Orleans for their first of four series this season against the Baby Cakes...OKC won the 2018 series between the teams, 9-7, and has now won four of the last season series against the Baby Cakes...The Dodgers outscored the Baby Cakes, 68-63, over 16 meetings last season. Henry Ramos batted .407 in the season series, racking up 22 hits over 16 games with 18 RBI and nine extra-base hits, including four homers...At home, the Dodgers went 6-2 against the Baby Cakes and notched four walk-off victories...Going back to 2017, the Dodgers are 5-9 over their last 14 games at the Shrine on Airline and have been held to two or fewer runs nine times (1-8), including Friday night. This is the first time the team has won consecutive games at the Shrine since 2016.

Garlick Smash: Kyle Garlick homered in the first, third and 11th innings Sunday afternoon, becoming the seventh player during OKC's modern PCL era (since 1998) to hit three home runs in one game. Garlick is the first to accomplish the feat since Matt Duffy on June 9, 2014 against Salt Lake and the first player to do it on the road since Adrián González at Albuquerque on May 24, 2005...Garlick tied his career-high with four hits in the game, but it was his first four-hit game at Triple-A. He also tied his career-high with six RBI Sunday, becoming the first OKC Dodger to reach that since Edwin Ríos on Aug. 30, 2017 vs. New Orleans...Yesterday was Garlick's sixth career multi-homer game and second career three-homer game, as he also went deep three times April 18, 2016 for High-A Rancho Cucamonga at Lancaster. He also had six RBI in that contest...His 13 total bases tied his career high and were the most by an OKC player since Mike Hessman's three-homer game on June 3, 2012 vs. Iowa...Over the last three games, Garlick is 8-for-14 with six extra-base hits.

Dinger Details: The Dodgers hit five home runs Sunday, led by three from Kyle Garlick and two from Cameron Perkins, who recorded his first two home runs of the season and his first career multi-homer game in his 758th professional game...Perkins went back-to-back with Garlick in the 11th inning as the Dodgers hit consecutive homers for the second time this season. Paulo Orlando and Jake Peter previously did it April 6 vs. Colorado Springs...The Dodgers have recorded multi-homer games in three straight games for the first time this season...OKC has nine home runs over their last three games after hitting just one home run over their previous seven games combined. They entered the current series having hit just 16 homers through 26 games to start the season.

On Strike: Dodgers pitchers recorded nine more strikeouts Sunday and lead the PCL American Conference with 282 strikeouts over 243.0 innings this season. OKC ranks third overall in the PCL in strikeouts, but league-leading Sacramento and Tacoma (each with 290 K's) have pitched 24.1 innings and 26.2 innings more than the Dodgers, respectively...The Dodgers established the PCL single-season record for strikeouts in both 2016 and 2017, with 1,245 and 1,277 K's, respectively. However, Fresno bested both of those totals in 2018 with 1,330 K's.

Heating Up: The Dodgers have scored 19 runs over the last two games, after scoring 18 runs in their previous six games and 24 runs over their previous nine games. The team is 9-for-22 with runners in scoring position over the two games after batting .184 over the previous 15 games.

Crooked Numbers: The Dodgers have allowed a combined 57 runs over the last six games. Oklahoma City has allowed at least seven runs in six straight games to open the month of May, marking the first time OKC has allowed at least seven runs in six straight games since June 9-14, 2000 (69 runs total). The Dodgers have surrendered 12 homers over the six-game span, including eight with runners on base. Opponents have recorded at least one inning with four or more runs in each game and eight of those big innings combined over these six games.

Around the Horn: Following a 0-for-20 slide, Cameron Perkins has recorded consecutive three-hit games, going 6-for-9 with four RBI...In his first four games off the Injured List, Shane Peterson is 5-for-16 with six runs scored, four extra-base hits, a stolen base, two walks, a hit by pitch and two RBI...The bullpen's 6.88 ERA this season is the highest among all teams in the Minors or Majors.

