Hernandez Halts OKC Offense

May 6, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Metairie, La. - Elieser Hernandez took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and combined with two relievers on a three-hit shutout, leading the New Orleans Baby Cakes to a 4-0 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers Monday night at the Shrine on Airline.

Through 6.1 innings, Hernandez (1-1) kept the Dodgers without a hit while recording a season-high 10 strikeouts. Cameron Perkins broke up the no-hit bid with a one-out double down the third base line in the seventh inning, ending Hernandez's night. Even though Hernandez walked a season-high four batters, he kept the Dodgers 0-for-7 with runners on base.

Left-handed relievers Mike Kickham and Jarlin GarcÃ-a covered the final 2.2 innings and completed New Orleans' fourth shutout of the season. The Dodgers ended up with three hits, tying their season low, as they were shutout for the fourth time in 2019.

The Dodgers (10-20) tallied 19 runs and 20 hits over the previous two games, but on Monday night they tied their season high with 14 strikeouts and only had one runner advance to third base. Although they took seven walks, they went 1-for-12 with runners on base, stranding 10 runners.

For the first time in the series, the Baby Cakes (17-14) scored first. With two outs in the first inning, Matt Snyder hit a two-out RBI double, and Lewis Brinson followed with a RBI single.

New Orleans tallied another run in the second inning with a sacrifice fly by Bryan Holaday. JT Riddle connected on a home run into the right field pool in the third inning to extend the lead to 4-0.

After the Baby Cakes got off to a 6-for-10 start, the Dodgers pitching staff held them 2-for-18 during the remainder of the game. OKC pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts recording their 13th double-digit strikeout game of the season.

Starting pitcher Ben Holmes (0-4) took a third straight defeat after allowing four runs and six hits over five innings. He notched seven strikeouts and issued three walks.

The loss prevented the Dodgers from earning their first series win as well as first three-game winning streak of the season.

The Dodgers head home to begin a four-game series against the Nashville Sounds at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets are available by calling 405-218-1000, through okcdodgers.com, or by visiting the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark box office on S. Mickey Mantle Drive. Live radio coverage of each game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

