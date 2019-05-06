Alvarez And Milone Recognized For Week's Performance

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Pacific Coast League office announced Monday that Round Rock Express outfielder Yordan Alvarez and Tacoma Rainiers' starter Tommy Milone have been selected the PCL Player and Pitcher of the Week for the period of April 29 - May 5.

Alvarez led all PCL hitters with a .591 batting average after notching a league-high 13 hits in 22 at-bats during six games last week. He also tallied two doubles and a home run, driving in eight RBI while scoring a PCL-best nine runs during the span.

The Cuban native's best day of the week came in doubleheader at Oklahoma City on May 1. Alvarez matched his career high with four base hits in a 4-5 performance that included three RBI in the first game before following up with a 2-3 night that featured a two-run homer and three more RBI in game two. He finished the twin bill 6-8 with two doubles, a home run, six RBI and four runs scored.

On the season, Alvarez leads the Express with a .402 batting average (39-97), 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 37 RBI. The 21-year-old is widely regarded as one of the top prospects in baseball and is currently tabbed as the third-best prospect in the Houston Astros organization, as well as the 41st-overall prospect in baseball, by MLB.com. He was originally acquired by Houston in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers for RHP Josh Field on August 1, 2016.

Across his two starts on April 30 and May 5, Milone went 2-0, including a six-inning, complete game shutout, in 13 2/3 scoreless innings. In his first outing at Salt Lake, the left-hander was credited with his second career complete-game shutout, giving up three hits and no walks in a rain-shortened 2-0 victory. In his most recent appearance on Sunday, Milone dealt 7 2/3 shutout frames while composing 10 strikeouts and surrendering just three hits and one free pass. Seventy-one of Milone's 100 pitches were strikes in Tacoma's 7-0 blanking against Albuquerque. Over both outings, the 32-year-old struck out 15 and allowed six hits and one walk.

Milone, a native of Saugus, California, was originally drafted by the Washington Nationals in the 10th round of the 2008 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Southern California. This is his first year with the Seattle organization, after previous stints with Washington, Oakland, Minnesota, and New York (NL). Milone has claimed four previous Pitcher of the Week awards in MiLB, most recently while a member of the Rochester Red Wings in May 2015.

