Iowa Clips Omaha 6-3

Storm Chasers starting pitcher Foster Griffin spun his third consecutive quality outing and catcher Nick Dini crushed his third homer of the season, however Cubs designated hitter Wynton Bernard and backstop Francisco Arcia combined to accumulate five hits and five RBI in Iowa's 6-3 victory over Omaha on Monday afternoon at Werner Park.

Once again it was the Storm Chasers who struck first, with 2B Jecksson Flores dropping an RBI single to right in the second. Single tallies in the fifth and seventh would push Iowa ahead prior to a four-run eighth inning propelled by Bernard's two-run single to left and Arcia's two-run double to right. Dini narrowed the margin to three via a two-run blast in the ninth, however Omaha was unable to make up any more ground.

Bernard (3-3, 3 R, 2B, 2 RBI, BB) recorded a game-high three knocks, while Arcia (2-3, 2B, 3 RBI) and LF Donnie Dewees (2-4, 2B, RBI) adding two hits apiece. Flores (2-4, RBI), SS Nicky Lopez (2-4, 2 SB) and CF Bubba Starling (2-4, 2B) paced the Storm Chasers order with multi-hit efforts. 3B Humberto Arteaga did not tally a knock in five plate appearances, snapping his nine-game hit streak.

Neither Griffin (6.0 IP, 3 H, R, ER, 4 BB, 3 K) nor Iowa starter Colin Rea (5.2 IP, 5 H, R, ER, 2 BB, 3 K) factored in the final decisions. Griffin yielded just three hits and relinquished just one earned run in his six frames and has compiled a 1-0 record and 2.50 ERA (5 ER/18.0 IP) with 13 strikeouts over his last three outings. Cubs reliever Xavier Cedeno (0.1 IP, H, BB) earned the victory as part of his Major League Rehab Assignment with Iowa, while Storm Chasers southpaw Jake Kalish (2.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, BB, K) suffered the defeat.

Omaha continues their eight-game homestand by beginning a four-game series with the Round Rock Express on Tuesday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm CT. The Storm Chasers are expected to give the nod to RHP Heath Fillmyer (1-1, 7.20), while the Express have not yet announced their starter.

