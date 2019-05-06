Red-Hot Express OF Yordan Alvarez Named PCL Player of the Week

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - After scorching opposing pitching, Round Rock Express OF Yordan Alvarez has been named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week for the week of April 29-May 5, the league announced on Monday afternoon.

Alvarez led all PCL hitters with a sky-high .591 batting average after notching a league-high 13 hits in 22 at-bats during six games last week. He also tallied two doubles and a home run, driving in eight RBI while scoring a PCL-best nine runs during the span.

The Cuban native's best day of the week came in doubleheader at Oklahoma City on May 1. Alvarez matched his career high with four base hits in a 4-5 performance that included three RBI in the first game before following up with a 2-3 night that featured a two-run homer and three more RBI in game two. He finished the twin bill 6-8 with two doubles, a home run, six RBI and four runs scored.

On the season, Alvarez leads the Express with a .406 batting average (41-101), 11 doubles, 13 home runs and 38 RBI. The 21-year-old is widely regarded as one of the top prospects in baseball and is currently tabbed as the third-best prospect in the Houston Astros organization, as well as the 41st-overall prospect in baseball, by MLB.com. He was originally acquired by Houston in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers for RHP Josh Field on August 1, 2016.

Fans can catch Alvarez and the rest of the Express in action when the team returns home on Saturday, May 11 to open a season-long 13-game homestand with a four-game set against the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate). First pitch in the series opener at Dell Diamond on May 11 is set for 7:05 p.m.

