Missions Bullpen Fails Again in Thursday Night Loss

SAN ANTONIO - Despite a 9-4 lead, and after blowing an 8-3 lead the previous night, the Missions bullpen allowed eight runs in the seventh inning on their way to a 12-10 loss Thursday night.

The Missions offense was firing on all cylinders as they scored three runs in the top of the first inning. After a lead-off walk to Jose Azocar, CJ Abrams drove him in with an RBI double. Kyle Overstreet drove in Abrams with an RBI single. Lastly, Allen Cordoba drove in Overstreet with an RBI double of his own.

After a Frisco run in the bottom of the first inning, San Antonio added two more runs in the second inning. After a lead-off double from Michael Curry, Azocar launched his third homer of the season to make it a 5-1 lead.

The RoughRiders fought back by adding three runs in the bottom of the second inning. Jordan Humphreys made his 2021 debut as the starting pitcher for the Missions. He was pulled during the second inning after allowing two runs to score on two hits. Brandon Komar came on to pitch. The third run of the inning scored on a throwing error from Cordoba.

San Antonio recovered and increased their lead to 9-4 after scoring three runs in the fourth and one in the fifth inning. With two outs in the inning, Eguy Rosario and Overstreet both walked. Jack Suwinski provided the power with a three-run home run, his 13th of the year. A fly ball double play in the fifth inning allowed Juan Fernandez to score.

Dylan Rheault was the new pitcher for the Missions heading into the seventh inning. The tall right-hander allowed seven earned runs on five hits while recording two outs in the inning. Fred Schlichtholz replaced him and allowed an earned run of his own. Eight runs scored in the inning and Frisco had a 12-9 lead.

The Missions added a run in the eighth inning on an RBI double from Overstreet. San Antonio was able to get two runners on in the ninth inning but failed to score either of them. For the second consecutive night, the Missions blew five-run leads.

- With the loss, San Antonio falls to 23-22 on the season

- CJ Abrams (#2 Padres prospect, #8 MLB prospect): 2-4, 2B, 2 R, RBI, 2 SB, BB, K

- Eguy Rosario (#18 Padres prospect): 0-4, R, BB, SB

- Olivier Basabe pitched 1.1 innings, retiring all four batters he faced, and striking out one batter

