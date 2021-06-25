Cardinals Offering Free Tickets in Match Program for Healthcare Workers

From the desk of Dan Reiter, VP/GM Springfield Cardinals:

I LOVE the Springfield area. It's home to my family, my parents, my in-laws and my friends. It's where I graduated high school, where I've worked for the Cardinals for 16 years and where my wife and I choose to raise our two awesome sons. So I want to do everything I can to help our community increase their vaccination numbers for three reasons: For the health of our citizens. To support our healthcare heroes. And, because the Ozarks are only the Ozarks because of the people who live here.

For those reasons, the Springfield Cardinals will be pledging 1,000 pairs of tickets to a COVID-19 vaccination program run through the Springfield-Greene County Health Department to encourage people to vaccinate, where each vaccinated individual will leave with two tickets in hand to a 2021 Cardinals game at Hammons Field. Starting Monday, the next 1,000 people to be vaccinated at a Springfield-Greene County Health Department clinic are eligible. Visit vaccine417.com and look for "SGCHD" events or call 417-874-1211 for a list of eligible sites. And on top of that, we'll provide a match. For every person vaccinated through the program, the Cardinals will also donate a pair of tickets to a local healthcare worker, because they deserve the downtime to relax at a ballgame.

If any of you are like the Springfield Cardinals staff and me, sometimes you feel overwhelmed with the saddening and worsening reports of sickness and over-strained health care workers, and you just don't know what you can do to help. I appreciate everything that Mercy, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, the City of Springfield and CoxHealth have done to help us so far. But now seems like the time to try something new, and I don't know about you all, but I LOVE being incentivized! So that's what the Springfield Cardinals will try to do, starting with a total of 4,000 possible tickets to donate for our friends, family and neighbors throughout Southwest Missouri to get vaccinated.

If any businesses want to help, we'd love to have you on board, however big or small. If you want to help as an individual, then consider vaccination, tell others about this opportunity, and/or stay tuned for ways to help our Match Program for Healthcare Workers. We are also going to auction Cardinals memorabilia with all proceeds allowing even more healthcare heroes to attend ballgames.

So Springfield, let's do this! Let's love thy neighbor, let's find new ways to help and, of course, let's Finish Strong!

