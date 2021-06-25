Tejeda Hits Walk-Off Homer for Eighth-Straight Win

FRISCO, Texas - Anderson Tejeda hammered a walk-off home run in the ninth and the Frisco RoughRiders bested the San Antonio Missions 6-5 on Friday night from Riders Field.

Tejeda led off the the ninth inning with a solo home run to right center field, giving the Riders (30-16) their eighth-straight win.

Stephen Villines (4-1) earned his fourth win out of the bullpen for Frisco, tossing 2.2 innings while striking out four batters.

Nick Kuzia (1-4) took the loss for the Missions (23-23), allowing the home run on the second pitch he threw.

To start off the scoring, Frisco broke a scoreless tie in the fourth as Steele Walker delivered a three-run home run, his seventh of the season, giving the Riders a 3-0 advantage.

Shortly after, San Antonio responded with two runs in the top half of the fifth inning on an RBI fielder's choice and an RBI single that trimmed Frisco's lead to 3-2.

The Riders volleyed back in the fifth on a J.P. Martinez fielder's choice, scoring Jax Biggers, and an RBI single from Walker to make it 5-2.

A wild pitch and passed ball allowed a pair of runs to cross for San Antonio in the seventh, cutting the Riders lead to 5-4.

CJ Abrams then delivered a game-tying RBI double in the eighth inning, knotting the score at 5-5 before Tejeda's heroics.

The Riders and Missions are back in action for the fifth game of the six-game set Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. Frisco turns to RHP Cole Winn (2-3, 2.56) against San Antonio's RHP Reggie Lawson (0-2, 9.00).

