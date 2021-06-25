Joe Barlow Makes MLB Debut with Rangers
June 25, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Former RoughRiders pitcher Joe Barlow made his Major League Baseball debut in relief with the Texas Rangers on June 24th against Oakland.
In an inning, Barlow struck out two in a perfect frame, throwing just nine pitches.
The native of Riverton, Utah played for the RoughRiders in 2019, going 1-1 in 13 outings out of the bullpen with a 1.13 ERA. Over 16.0 innings, he struck out 27 while walking six and held opponents to a .118 average.
Barlow is the 169th former RoughRiders player to make his major-league debut after playing in Frisco and the third in 2021, following Andy Ibañez and Luis Marté.
For more information and to stay up to date on all things Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.
