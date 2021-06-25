Joe Barlow Makes MLB Debut with Rangers

June 25, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Former RoughRiders pitcher Joe Barlow made his Major League Baseball debut in relief with the Texas Rangers on June 24th against Oakland.

In an inning, Barlow struck out two in a perfect frame, throwing just nine pitches.

The native of Riverton, Utah played for the RoughRiders in 2019, going 1-1 in 13 outings out of the bullpen with a 1.13 ERA. Over 16.0 innings, he struck out 27 while walking six and held opponents to a .118 average.

Barlow is the 169th former RoughRiders player to make his major-league debut after playing in Frisco and the third in 2021, following Andy Ibañez and Luis Marté.

For more information and to stay up to date on all things Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from June 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.