Misa Sets Points Record, Spirit Fall to Storm on Saturday

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit fell to the Guelph Storm 5-2 on Saturday, February 22nd. Igor Chernyshov had two assists alongside Michael Misa, who set a new franchise record for points in a single season at 112. Andrew Oke got the start in net for Saginaw recording 24 saves on 28 shots. Zachary Jovanovski was the starting goaltender for Guelph tallying 33 saves on 35 shots.

The Spirit got on the board first as James Guo fired a pass from Michael Misa in between the post and Jovanovski. Misa and Igor Chernyshov picked up the assists as Saginaw took an early 1-0 lead.

Guelph tied the game at 1-1 as Jett Luchanko sent a shot past the pad of Oke and into the net. Charlie Paquette and Rylan Singh recorded the assists 11:59 into the period.

With 1:14 left in the first period the Storm took a 2-1 lead as Lev Katzin roofed a backhand shot into the net. Jett Luchanko and Rylan Singh tallied the assists.

After 1: SAG 1 - 2 GUE (Total Shots: 14 - 9)

The Storm opened the second period on a man advantage and capitalized as Carter Stevens found the back of the net. Alex McLean and Rylan Singh were credited with the assists as Guelph took a 3-1 lead.

Saginaw got within one as Igor Chernyshov dropped off a pass to Zayne Parekh who fired a shot from the left-wing faceoff dot into the back of the net. Chernyshov and Michael Misa both got their second assists of the night. Misa's assist established a new franchise record as his 112th point of the season.

After 2: SAG 2 - 3 GUE (2nd Period Shots: 10 - 9 Totals Shots: 24 - 18)

Jett Luchanko extended the Storm's lead as he tapped a pass from Lev Katzin into the back of the net. Katzin got the lone assist as Guelph took a 4-2 lead.

With 1:23 remaining in the third period, Guelph found the empty Spirit net as Leo Serlin's shot rolled over the goal line. Jake Karabela and Max Namestnikov recorded the assists.

FINAL: SAG 2 - 5 GUE (3rd Period Shots: 11 - 10 Total Shots: 35 - 29)

Powerplays: SAG 0/3 GUE 1/4

Goaltenders: SAG Andrew Oke (24 Saves / 28 Shots L) GUE Zachary Jovanovski (33 Saves / 35 Shots W)

Saginaw closes out the weekend in Windsor as they face the Spitfires on Sunday, February 23rd. Puck drop is set for 4:05 PM.

