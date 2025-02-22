Frontenacs Make It 13 Straight Wins with Big Victory over Niagara

February 22, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KGN 1 | NIAG 0

2:37 Ben Pickell (10) - unassisted (SHG)

KGN 2 | NIAG 0

10:26 Landon Wright (2) - Adam Kelly, Riley Clark

KGN 3 | NIAG 0

13:15 Ben Pickell (11) - Ethan Hay, Gage Heyes

KGN 3 | NIAG 1

15:35 - Andrei Loshko (32) - Mathieu Paris, Jack Brauti (PPG)

KGN 4 | NIAG 1

16:02 Riley Clark (6) - Adam Kelly

2nd Period

KGN 5 | NIAG 1

3:21 Cedrick Guindon (31) - Tuomas Uronen, Emil Pieniniemi (PPG)

KGN 5 | NIAG 2

10:58 Mathieu Paris (4) - Jack Brauti (PPG)

KGN 5 | NIAG 3

19:00 Andrei Loshko (33) - Mathieu Paris, Kevin He (PPG)

3rd Period

KGN 6 | NIAG 3

18:54 Riley Clark (7) - Tyler Hopkins, Cal Uens

Friday, February 28th vs Windsor Spitfires - 7PM Puck Drop - Billet Appreciation Night

