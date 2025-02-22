Frontenacs Make It 13 Straight Wins with Big Victory over Niagara
February 22, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
KGN 1 | NIAG 0
2:37 Ben Pickell (10) - unassisted (SHG)
KGN 2 | NIAG 0
10:26 Landon Wright (2) - Adam Kelly, Riley Clark
KGN 3 | NIAG 0
13:15 Ben Pickell (11) - Ethan Hay, Gage Heyes
KGN 3 | NIAG 1
15:35 - Andrei Loshko (32) - Mathieu Paris, Jack Brauti (PPG)
KGN 4 | NIAG 1
16:02 Riley Clark (6) - Adam Kelly
2nd Period
KGN 5 | NIAG 1
3:21 Cedrick Guindon (31) - Tuomas Uronen, Emil Pieniniemi (PPG)
KGN 5 | NIAG 2
10:58 Mathieu Paris (4) - Jack Brauti (PPG)
KGN 5 | NIAG 3
19:00 Andrei Loshko (33) - Mathieu Paris, Kevin He (PPG)
3rd Period
KGN 6 | NIAG 3
18:54 Riley Clark (7) - Tyler Hopkins, Cal Uens
Friday, February 28th vs Windsor Spitfires - 7PM Puck Drop - Billet Appreciation Night
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2025
- Frontenacs Make It 13 Straight Wins with Big Victory over Niagara - Kingston Frontenacs
- Game Day - February 22nd - GUE vs. SAG - Guelph Storm
- Game Preview: Spirit vs. Guelph Storm - Saginaw Spirit
- Frontenacs Aim for 13 in a Row on Home Ice When They Take on the IceDogs - Kingston Frontenacs
- Game Day, Game 55, Firebirds vs Spitfires - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kingston Frontenacs Stories
- Frontenacs Make It 13 Straight Wins with Big Victory over Niagara
- Frontenacs Aim for 13 in a Row on Home Ice When They Take on the IceDogs
- Kingston Hosts Nick Lardis and the Brantford Bulldogs Tonight as Two Top Dogs in the Eastern Conference Square Off
- Fronts this Week: Kingston Looks to Keep the Momentum Going Heading into a Busy Weekend
- Frontenacs Fight off the Colts in 6-4 Victory on Home Ice