Game Preview: Spirit vs. Guelph Storm

February 22, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit (32-21-1-1) host the Guelph Storm (17-28-5-3) on Saturday, February 23rd at the Dow Event Center.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 PM.

The Spirit celebrate Mental Health Awareness night with the Barb Smith Suicide Resource and Response Network on Saturday. Resource tables will be available in the Budweiser Red Room prior to the game.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: OHL Live, CHL App, OHL Action Pak Ch. 470

Last Game:

Saginaw last played on Thursday, February 20th where they defeated the North Bay Battalion 5-1 for their sixth straight win. Michael Misa scored two goals and Zayne Parekh picked up three assists. The Spirit have won nine of their first ten games to start the month of February.

Guelph last played on Friday, February 22nd where they fell to the Soo Greyhounds 4-3 in overtime. Max Namestnikov grabbed two assists while Charlie Paquette scored a goal.

This Season:

Saginaw and Guelph have faced off three times so far this season with the Spirit coming out on top in all three matchups. The first game came on December 13th where Saginaw won 7-6. Michael Misa had four-point night for the Spirit with two goals and two assists while Alec McLean scored the same for the Storm. The teams met again on January 18th which saw Saginaw come out with a 6-2 victory. Zayne Parekh led the Spirit offense with three goals and two assists along with Michael Misa's two goals and an assist. Despite the loss, Jett Luchanko tallied a goal and an assist.

The most recent matchup came on February 8th where the Spirit took a 10-7 victory at the Sleeman Centre. Igor Chernyshov has two goals and three assists alongside Calem Mangone's hat-trick. Jett Luchanko scored two goals and grabbed two assists for the Storm.

Players to Watch:

Michael Misa extended his point streak to 21 games after scoring two goals against North Bay on Thursday. Misa now is two points away from breaking the Spirit single season point record (Cole Perfetti, 111P, 2019-20) as he sits at 53G-57A-110P. Calem Mangone had a great performance against Guelph last time as he recorded a hat-trick. Mangone will look to continue his success against the Storm. Carson Harmer is currently leading all OHL rookies in points with 44 after a goal against North Bay on Thursday. In 55 games this season, Harmer has 20 goals and 24 assists.

Jett Luchanko notched four points (2G-2A) against the Spirit last time the two teams met. The Philadelphia Flyers first-rounder saw a five-game point streak snapped in Friday night's OT loss to the Soo Greyhounds, just the fourth time in 2025 that he's been held off the score sheet. Charlie Paquette is leading his team in points this season with 52. Paquette has recorded points in three straight games, including a hat trick against Sudbury on February 17th. Max Namestnikov is currently on a four-game point streak (5G-4A-9P). In 50 games this season Namestnikov has 20 goals and 21 assists.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

Zayne Parekh (CGY)

Igor Chernyshov (SJ)

Guelph's NHL Drafted Players:

Jett Luchanko (PHI)

Jake Karabela (WSH)

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.