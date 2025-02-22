Frontenacs Aim for 13 in a Row on Home Ice When They Take on the IceDogs

February 22, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Your Kingston Frontenacs play host to the Niagara IceDogs this evening in our annual Military Appreciation Night. It's an opportunity to honour those who have served our country and show them the appreciation they deserve. The Frontenacs will be trading in their black and gold for the military issued CADPAT tonight, a fan and team favourite.

From the Archives of Jim Gilchrist:

Legendary Frontenacs play-by-play announcer Jim Gilchrist sent these notes in for today's matchup:

Frontenacs are trailing in the season series 0-2 to the IceDogs

Cedrick Guindon has played 260 consecutive OHL games, good for 5th in OHL history. If he plays the remaining 13 regular season games he will be 2nd all time behind former Frontenac, Brett Neumann

Another Day, Another Dog

The Frontenacs cannot afford to take the IceDogs lightly when the puck drops at 4PM this afternoon. The IceDogs have been struggling as of late with a 1-6-1-2 record in their last ten games. Once sitting in first place and in the mix for the Eastern Conference crown, Niagara has fallen to 5th in the conference with the red hot Brampton Steelheads right behind them. Although they've been struggling as of late, the IceDogs have been a great team this season and the Frontenacs cannot take their foot off the gas tonight.

Kingston is coming off a huge 4-2 win over the Eastern Conference leading Brantford Bulldogs last night as they extended their winning streak on home ice to 12 in a row. A win tonight could catapult them from fourth to first in the east as they head into another big game in Oshawa against the Generals on Sunday night.

Players to Watch

Kingston - Gage Heyes (#9)

The overage forward from Oshawa, ON has been absolutely killing it as of late. Always playing with grit and tenacity, the career Frontenac has been putting up points on the scoresheet lately. After recently notching his second hat trick of the season in Owen Sound, Gage added another two goals last night in the win over Brantford and sits just one goal away from his first 20 goal season in the OHL.

Niagara - Ryan Roobroeck (#25)

Just returning to the lineup last night in Ottawa after missing some time with injury, Ryan Roobroeck has been a treat to watch for IceDogs fans this season. He was the second overall pick in last year's OHL Priority Selection and had an electric rookie campaign with 51 points. To follow that up Roobroeck has 35 goals and 73 points so far this season, good enough to lead the IceDogs in points. The best part for Niagara fans? He's not eligible to be drafted until the 2026 NHL Draft due to his late birthday, just missing the cutoff by a couple weeks. The IceDogs have a star in the making and he's definitely one to watch later on this evening.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's Pure Country 99. Fans can also tune in on 102.7 WOW FM to catch the game. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away.

Listen Live (Streaming): Pure Country 99 https://chl.ca/ohl-frontenacs/fronts-radio-streaming-live-on-pure-country-99/

TONIGHT @ 4PM - vs Niagara IceDogs - Military Appreciation Night presented by Scotiabank

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.