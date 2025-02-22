Game Day - February 22nd - GUE vs. SAG

February 22, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Storm head south of the border for a visit with the Saginaw Spirit.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Max Namestnikov

Has 42 points (2o goals, 22 assists) in 50 games this season

Has 9 points (5 goals, 4 assists) in his last 4 games

Who to Watch - Saginaw Spirit

Dimian Zhilkin

Has 33 points (10 goals, 23 assists) in 41 games this season

Has 6 points (2 goals, 4 assists) in his last 3 games

Has 2 points in 2 games against the Storm this season

Head-to-Head

Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. Saginaw 3-0-0-0 Guelph 0-3-0-0

Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. Saginaw 4-0-0-0 Guelph 0-3-1-0

Last 5 Years Saginaw 11-8-0-1 Guelph 9-9-2-0

Last 5 Years SAG vs. GUE @ Saginaw Saginaw 5-4-0-1 Guelph 5-4-0-1

Last 5 Years SAG vs. GUE @ Guelph Saginaw 6-4-0-0 Guelph 4-5-1-0

