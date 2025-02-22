Game Day - February 22nd - GUE vs. SAG
February 22, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The Storm head south of the border for a visit with the Saginaw Spirit.
Visit select local bars and restaurants to watch every Guelph Storm game live! This promotion includes every road and home game in case you can't be at the Sleeman Centre in person! Click here for the full list.
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Max Namestnikov
Has 42 points (2o goals, 22 assists) in 50 games this season
Has 9 points (5 goals, 4 assists) in his last 4 games
Who to Watch - Saginaw Spirit
Dimian Zhilkin
Has 33 points (10 goals, 23 assists) in 41 games this season
Has 6 points (2 goals, 4 assists) in his last 3 games
Has 2 points in 2 games against the Storm this season
Head-to-Head
Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. Saginaw 3-0-0-0 Guelph 0-3-0-0
Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. Saginaw 4-0-0-0 Guelph 0-3-1-0
Last 5 Years Saginaw 11-8-0-1 Guelph 9-9-2-0
Last 5 Years SAG vs. GUE @ Saginaw Saginaw 5-4-0-1 Guelph 5-4-0-1
Last 5 Years SAG vs. GUE @ Guelph Saginaw 6-4-0-0 Guelph 4-5-1-0
Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.
The 2024-2025 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2025
- Game Day - February 22nd - GUE vs. SAG - Guelph Storm
- Game Preview: Spirit vs. Guelph Storm - Saginaw Spirit
- Frontenacs Aim for 13 in a Row on Home Ice When They Take on the IceDogs - Kingston Frontenacs
- Game Day, Game 55, Firebirds vs Spitfires - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.