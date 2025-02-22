Game Day, Game 55, Firebirds vs Spitfires - 7 p.m.

February 22, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







GAME 55 - Firebirds vs Spitfires

Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: Matthew Wang scored in the third period to bring the Firebirds within one but Flint would get no closer as it was beaten by the North Bay Battalion, 4-1, on Friday night at the Dort Financial Center.

THE PLAYOFF PICTURE: Flint enters Saturday night's game sitting in a tie for sixth place in the Western Conference with 14 games remaining in the regular season. The Firebirds are even with the Sarnia Sting, on whom they have a game in hand, three points up on the eighth-place Soo Greyhounds, four up on the ninth-place Owen Sound Attack and 10 points back of the fifth-place Erie Otters. Flint has three games remaining against Sarnia, two games against Erie, one with Owen Sound and one against Soo.

BUSY BIRDS: The Firebirds are one game into a stretch of six games in the span of nine days. Flint dropped the first game in the busy period on Friday night. The Firebirds will play three games on home ice, two in Erie and one game in Guelph during the nine days.

THE SEASON SERIES: Saturday's game is the sixth and final game between the Firebirds and the Spitfires in the regular season. Flint trails the series, 1-4-0-0, but won the last meeting between the two, 5-1, on January 30 in Windsor. Sam McCue had a hat trick in that Flint win and Matthew Mania leads the team with a goal and six assists against the Spitfires. Windsor's Ilya Protas has four goals and six assists and Liam Greentree has three goals and seven assists during the season series.

WINDSOR ROLLING: The Spitfires are one of three teams to clinch a playoff spot in the Western Conference. Windsor leads the West Division and sits in second place in the conference. The Spitfires enter Saturday's game with points in six straight.

ODDS AND ENDS: Matthew Mania assisted on Matthew Wang's goal in the third period on Friday night. It was his 29th assist of the season, a new career-high...Nathan Day has started each of Flint's last six games. He leads the OHL in games played by a goaltender (48) and in minutes played (2,737).

UP NEXT: The Firebirds will head out to Erie to take on the Otters on Monday night, a game that was rescheduled from November 30. Puck drop at the Erie Insurance Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2025

