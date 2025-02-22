Firebirds Beat Spitfires 5-4 in See-Saw Battle

February 22, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Spitfires travelled to Flint for the final meeting between the two clubs during the regular season. The Spitfires have had the Firebirds number going 4-1-0 in the first five games. The last time out the Firebirds won 5-1 on the back of a Sam McCue hat-trick back on January 30 th. On Saturday, the Spitfires got down early and were able to rally back but were unable to hold the lead and ultimately loss by a score of 5-4.

In the first period, the Spitfires were in a hole early as the Firebirds would go up 2-0 in the first 3 minutes and 16 seconds. Just two and a half minutes later, the Spitfires would respond with an Abraham shot to narrow the deficit to 2-1. The shots were 16-13 in favour of Windsor after 20 minutes.

In the second period, the Spitfires would find the equalizer as Abraham would score his 2 nd of the night and his 200 th career OHL point. Under six minutes later, the Spitfires would gain their first lead of the contest. Nesbitt got the puck to Woodall and he cut to net and his shot was stopped but the rebound bounced to Davis and he had an empty cage for his 17 th goal on the year. The Spitfires were up 3-2 on the scoreboard and 26-26 in shots heading into the third period.

In the third period, it would be a replica of the first. Two quick goals from the Firebirds and they were back in the lead 4-3. Both goals were scored by Nathan Aspinall. A few minutes later, the Spitfires would strike off the faceoff on a powerplay. Abraham would record his hat-trick goal unassisted to tie the game at 4. Just three minutes later, the Firebirds would strike and go-ahead 5-4. The Spitfires would pull the goalie looking for the equalizer but could not beat Day and the Firebirds would take the win 5-4.

The Spitfires are back in action tomorrow Sunday February 23 rd as the Saginaw Spirit come to town. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:05pm

