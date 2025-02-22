Barrie Edges Peterborough

February 22, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Petes and Colts dueled in Barrie on Saturday night, their second and final meeting this season. Barrie entered this contest desperate for a win having lost their last five, their recent skid has seen them fall out of first place in the eastern conference. Peterborough have been basement-dwellers all season in a reset year for them, their 39 points prior to this game were the fewest in the league. The Colts continued to chase their ever-elusive playoff-clinching win, which they've been eligible to clinch since their date in Kingston on the 18th but haven't found a way amidst their second-longest losing skid of the season. Of the top four teams in the east, Barrie was the only squad that hadn't clinched before Saturday's games. Goaltender Ben Hrebik got the crease for Barrie in this one, his .923% save percentage was a league-best heading into this game.

The Petes were on the board early in the first, finding the back of the net just two minutes in, taking an early 1-0 lead. Barrie's Emil Hemming scored five minutes after the Petes opened the scoring, tying the game at one on his 16th goal this season. Peterborough wasted little time responding to the Colts' first goal, retaking the lead just three minutes later. Both teams played physically in this period, big collisions and brawls were plentiful across the opening 20 minutes, setting the tone for the rest of the way. Upon the conclusion of the opening frame, the Petes led in shots 15-14 and goals 2-1.

Barrie had the luxury of starting the second period with two minutes of powerplay, Cole Beaudoin cashed in on the man-advantage to knot the game back up 2-2. Colts forward Dalyn Wakely was assessed a match penalty for boarding before the period was four minutes old. As a result of the major, Barrie now faced a five-minute penalty kill on top of being down to 11 forwards for the remainder of the game. The Colts managed to kill the major penalty but ceded a goal on a separate powerplay three minutes later, giving the Petes a 3-2 lead.

Barrie struggled out of the gates in the final frame, making uncharacteristic mistakes. Anthony Romani rifled a wrist shot off the bar around the midway mark of the period after initially being called a goal, it was overturned after video review. Still down a goal, the Colts held their breath until Kashawn Aitcheson tied the game at 3-3 with under four minutes to go. In shocking fashion, Aitcheson then scored again at 19:24 elapsed to avoid overtime and seal the much-needed 4-3 win for his Barrie Colts. Kashawn notched his 19th and 20th goals along with his fifth game-winning goal of the year.

With this win, Barrie has finally clinched their spot in the 2025 OHL Playoffs and got to do it at home in front of a near-capacity crowd. The win also gets them off the schneid, snapping their five-game losing skid. Barries remaining schedule features some serious contenders which only emphasizes the importance of winning this one against the last-place Petes. The Colts are on the road against Guelph on Wednesday before returning to Barrie for a two-game homestand where they'll host Saginaw and Kingston.

