Spence Records Goal #23 in Front of 6100+ at Home as Otters Fall

February 22, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie, Pennsylvania - May the Force be with us! The annual Star Wars Night (pres. by the Millcreek Mall) would close out Erie's final big promotional night game of February. With the Canadian Hockey League's #1 team - and Erie's bitter rival - the London Knights in town, this weekend pinnacle game would prove to be a true duel of the fates. After stealing a win at London early in the season, the Knights would strike back with three-consecutive wins in the season series leading into the evening's affair. Erie would look to right the ship in the series in front of one of the season's largest crowds.

The ultimate battle between good and evil would commence at the Erie Insurance Arena with the London Knights in town. In front of a nearly sold-out crowd, both teams would duke it out, the puck moving end to end in search of first blood. Defense would be the star in the opening minutes, with the game's first shot coming almost three minutes into the frame. London nearly broke through six minutes in, but Erie found a boon in the post and play would continue. A tripping call would send Erie to the penalty box at 16:32, and the Knights would capitalize on the man advantage to put London up 1-0 off an Easton Cowan (20) goal. Shots would pile in heavily as the period ticked to a close, and the Otters would go to the locker room down by one despite outshooting the Knights 13-11.

The Otters would begin the second period on the powerplay after a late Denver Barkey slashing call in the first. Noah Erliden would produce a sprawling save in the opening minutes to prevent the London Knights from pulling ahead, and Malcolm Spence (23) would bury the puck on the other end to tie the game up 1-1. Erie would go back on the powerplay four minutes later and, despite looking dangerous in front of Austin Elliot, would be unable to convert. Dylan Edwards and Rene Van Bommel would drop the gloves and have it out near the halfway mark in the second and would each be given major penalties. London would pull ahead, taking their second lead of the night thanks to a Noah Read (6) goal at the 12:07 mark. London would extend their lead two minutes later, taking a 3-1 lead with their second straight goal in the frame. The Otters would battle back, producing turnovers and dangerous opportunities in front of the net to keep London from getting comfortable, and would eventually be awarded a powerplay in the final four minutes of play. Both teams would exchange blows but the period would expire with London up 3-1.

The third period would begin with early four-on-four play after mutual penalties for both teams. The penalties would expire with no damage on either side, but Erie would quickly return to the powerplay after a hooking call for Evan Van Gorp. The penalty would expire and a quick London turnover behind the net would result in another Knights goal, pushing their lead up to 4-1 with 14:15 left to play. Despite the deficit, Erie never let off the gas and they would continue to hammer on the shots. In the final minute of the period after nothing but end-to-end play, Jared Wooley (9) would fire the killing blow and give the Knights a 5-1 victory.

Erie closes out the weekend on Monday hosting the Flint Firebirds for a make-up of the previously postponed November 30 game. February will come to a close for the team on Thursday the 27th as they take their final trip of the season up to the Meridian Centre to battle their geographic rivals, the Niagara IceDogs.

