Firebirds Charge Back and Drop Spitfires, 5-4

February 22, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

FLINT - The Flint Firebirds struck for three goals in the third period as they came from behind and beat the Windsor Spitfires, 5-4, on Saturday night at the Dort Financial Center. Nathan Aspinall had two goals and an assist and Nathan Day made 36 saves to backstop Flint's win.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

With the Firebirds trailing, 3-2, in the opening minutes of the third period, Connor Clattenburg gained the zone and split a pair of Spitfires defensemen. Clattenburg left the puck for a trailing Aspinall, who deked from his forehand to has backhand and slid the puck past Carter Froggett to tie the game at three.

Flint then took the lead on another Aspinall tally. Clattenburg threw a check that knocked the puck loose in the attacking zone where it popped to Aspinall in the slot. He fired a snapshot high past Froggett to put the Firebirds on top, 4-3.

Windsor answered later with a power play goal. Off a won faceoff, Jack Nesbitt hit Ryan Abraham for a one-timer from the high slot. He cranked it past Day's glove for his third goal of the night and the game was tied at four.

The Birds answered again though four minutes later when Alex Kostov circled in the attacking zone. He carried the puck to the left circle and sent a wrist shot to the far side past Froggett's glove, giving the Firebirds the lead for good.

Flint opened the game with a pair of goals early in the first period. First, Aspinall set up Kaden Pitre for a back door tap-in. Then, Urban Podrekar wired a shot through traffic that beat Froggett on the glove side, giving the Firebirds a 2-0 lead just over three minutes into the game.

Windsor answered with a goal from Abraham early in the first. He then struck again off an odd man rush in the second, and Cole Davis scored a rebound goal later in the second to put Windsor on top.

Kostov, Pitre and Podrekar finished with a goal and an assist and Clattenburg finished with two assists. The Firebirds improved to 23-27-2-3 with the win while Windsor dropped to 38-13-4-1.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Nathan Aspinall recorded his third two-goal game of the season. Two of them have occurred against the Spitfires...Aspinall now has 37 points on the season, surpassing his previous career-high of 34...Flint outshot Windsor, 14-4 in the third period...the Firebirds won a game that they trailed entering the third period for the third time this season.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds head on the road on Monday night to take on the Erie Otters. The game was originally scheduled for November 30 and was postponed and rescheduled due to unsafe travel conditions during a winter storm. Puck drop at the Erie Insurance Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m.

