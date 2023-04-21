Minnesota Wild Reassigns Forward Sammy Walker to Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned forward Sammy Walker to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Walker, 23, tallied 48 points (27-21=48) and a plus-19 rating in 56 games with Iowa this season, and helped them clinch the second playoff berth in franchise history. He led Iowa in goals and power-play goals (nine), ranked second with five game-winning goals (GWG) and plus/minus rating and tied for fourth in points. Among AHL rookies, Walker ranked tied for second in GWG, third in goals and plus/minus rating, tied for third in PPG and tied for sixth in points. Walker has tallied one goal and eight shots in nine games with Minnesota this season.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound native of Edina, Minn., recorded 112 points (48-64=112) and 81 PIM in 144 games during four seasons at the University of Minnesota (2018-22). Originally selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the seventh round (200th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Walker signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Minnesota on Aug. 18, 2022. Walker made his NHL debut on Dec. 10 at Vancouver and recorded his first career NHL goal on Dec. 27 at Winnipeg.

