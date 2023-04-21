IceHogs Seek Series Win in Game 2 of the First Round

April 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Des Moines, Iowa - The Rockford IceHogs can advance past the Iowa Wild in Game 2 of the First Round of the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs tonight at Wells Fargo Arena at 7 p.m. The Hogs took down the Wild 3-2 in overtime in Game 1 on Wednesday night.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 35-28-5-4, 79 points (5th, Central Division)

Iowa: 34-27-6-5, 79 points (4th, Central Division)

*Tiebreaker: Regulation Wins (28-20 Iowa)

Players to Watch

Forwards David Gust (26G, 33A) and Brett Seney (23G, 31A) both registered a goal and an assist against the Iowa Wild in Game 1 on Wednesday night. Gust bagged the sixth postseason goal of his career and marked his 11th postseason assist in his 29th Calder Cup Playoff game. Seney recorded his first Calder Cup Playoff goal in his professional postseason debut.

Forward Mitchell Balmas (2G, 1A) scored his first postseason goal in his Calder Cup Playoffs debut on Wednesday night, and forward Steven Fogarty (19G, 30A) tallied his first career Calder Cup Playoffs goal in his second straight postseason appearance after his two games with the Providence Bruins in 2022.

Last Game Highlights

The IceHogs topped the Iowa Wild 3-2 in overtime in Game 1 of the First Round of the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs. David Gust tied the game early in the first period, and Brett Seney gave Rockford the lead later in the frame with his first career Calder Cup Playoff goal. Rocco Grimaldi netted the overtime game-winning goal to put the Hogs on top after a scoreless third period. Arvid Soderblom bagged his third career Calder Cup Playoff win after stopping 29 of 31 Iowa shots.

Overtime Heroes

After playing seven overtime games against each other in the regular season, Rockford and Iowa needed extra time to settle Game 1. The IceHogs last played a postseason overtime game on May 6 during the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs. In that contest, Arvid Soderblom pitched a 36-save shutout, and Dylan McLaughlin bagged the overtime-winner to give the Hogs a 1-0 win and a First Round series sweep of the Texas Stars. Rockford is now 6-3 in overtime in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Opportunity to Clinch

The Hogs have an opportunity tonight to seal a First Round series win over the Wild with a victory tonight. Rockford is 5-2 all-time in series-clinching games and 2-1 in series-clinching games on the road.

Seney Strikes

Forward Brett Seney tallied his first postseason goal and notched an assist in his Calder Cup Playoffs debut on Wednesday night against the Wild in Game 1. After assisting on David Gust's game-tying goal in the first period, Seney gave Rockford the lead with a goal of his own later in the frame. The forward set a new career high this season with 23 goals.

An Apple A Day

Forward Luke Philp and defenseman Isaak Phillips both registered assists against Iowa in Wednesday night's overtime win. In his 11th Calder Cup Playoff appearance, Philp marked his fifth career assist in a postseason game. The winger recorded four assists in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs with the Stockton Heat en route to the Western Conference Finals. Phillips bagged his third postseason assist in his sixth playoffs appearance. The defenseman recorded two apples through five postseason games with the IceHogs in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Gust Right

In his second season of Calder Cup Playoff action, forward David Gust marked a goal and an assist against the Wild in Game 1 on Wednesday night. The previous 2022 Calder Cup Champion with the Chicago Wolves has totaled 17 points (6G, 11A) through 29 playoff games including the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs with the Bakersfield Condors. The winger set a career high this season with 59 points for Rockford.

Game-Winner

Forward Rocco Grimaldi netted the overtime game-winning goal on Wednesday night against Iowa and put the IceHogs up 1-0 in the three-game series. The winger recorded three game-winning goals in the 2022-23 regular season, including two with the San Diego Gulls on Feb. 10 and Feb. 26 and one with Rockford on Mar. 15.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2022-23 Playoffs Head-to-Head Schedule (all times Central):

GAME 1: Wed., Apr. 19 at BMO Center, 3-2 OTW Recap & Highlights

GAME 2: Friday, Apr. 21 at Wells Fargo Arena, 7 p.m.

GAME 3*: Sunday, Apr. 23 at Wells Fargo Arena, 3 p.m.

(*if necessary)

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule (all times Central):

Sun., Nov. 6 vs. Iowa, 4-5 SOL Recap & Highlights

Fri., Dec. 9 vs. Iowa, 2-3 SOL Recap & Highlights

Sat., Dec. 10 vs. Iowa, 2-3 OTL Recap & Highlights

Tues., Dec. 13 at Iowa, 7-4 W Recap & Highlights

Sat., Jan. 7 at Iowa, 1-2 OTL Recap & Highlights

Sun., Jan. 8 at Iowa, 1-4 L Recap & Highlights

Tue., Jan. 24 at Iowa, 1-2 OTL Recap & Highlights

Fri., Feb. 3 vs. Iowa, 3-2 SOW Recap & Highlights

Sat., Feb. 4 vs. Iowa, 3-2 OTW Recap & Highlights

Sun., Feb. 19 at Iowa, 5-3 W Recap & Highlights

Fri., Feb. 24 at Iowa, 3-1 W Recap & Highlights

Sat., Feb. 25 vs. Iowa, 0-2 L Recap & Highlights

IceHogs vs. Wild, All-Time

48-36-11-5

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 21, 2023

IceHogs Seek Series Win in Game 2 of the First Round - Rockford IceHogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.