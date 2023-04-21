Comets Epic Comeback Completed with Overtime Win against Laval

Utica, NY. - With a series lead, the Comets were home on Friday night at the Adirondack Bank Center as they stepped on the ice for game two of the North Division first round series. Having defeated Laval on Wednesday night, the Comets had a chance to oust the Rockets out of the tournament and move on to play in the second round. The crowd roared in anticipation of the puck drop as they cheered on the Comets in a sea of white t-shits and fans waiving rally towels in unison. Despite heading into the third period down, the Comets tied the game late and won the game in overtime to setup a date with the Toronto Marlies in the second round. Reilly Walsh played the hero with the late goal in the third period before Sam Laberge won the game and ended the series.

The opening period went scoreless with both goalies, Nico Daws for Utica and Cayden Primeau for Laval making nine saves each. In the middle frame, a point shot by Laval defenseman Frederic Allard at 7:01 sailed through a screen and into the Comes net giving the Rocket a 1-0 advantage and their first goal of the series.

The third period was played at a frenetic pace. The Comets threw nine shots on net with one chance being better than the next. With the game time dying, the Comets pulled Daws for an extra attacker, and it was a one-time blast from defenseman Reilly Walsh with just two seconds left that tied the game and sent the crowd in an absolute pandemonium. The goal was Walsh's second of the playoffs and it was assisted by Simon Nemec and Graeme Clarke.

In overtime, the hero was Sam Laberge who redirected the Simon Nemec shot past Primeau at 2:45. The thousands in attendance leapt to their feet as the arena became deafening in shouting and cheering.

As the crowd saluted the Comets, the team celebrated together before heading to the handshake line to end the series with the Rocket.

The playoff games for Toronto begin on the road for games one and two with the third game taking place on Wednesday, May 3 and Friday, May 5 if necessary. Tickets are available by visiting www.uticacomets.com/tickets.

