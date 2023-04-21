AHL Announces Schedule for Bruins Second Round Playoff Series vs. Hartford Wolf Pack
April 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - The American Hockey League has announced the schedule for the Providence Bruins second-round playoff series against the Hartford Wolf Pack.
Atlantic Division Semifinals (best-of-5)
A1-Providence Bruins vs. A5-Hartford Wolf Pack
Game 1 - Fri., Apr. 28 - Hartford at Providence, 7:05 P.M.
Game 2 - Sat., Apr. 29 - Hartford at Providence, 7:05 P.M.
Game 3 - Wed., May 3 - Providence at Hartford, 7:00 P.M.
*Game 4 - Fri., May 5 - Providence at Hartford, 7:00 P.M.
*Game 5 - Sun., May 7 - Hartford at Providence, 7:05 P.M.
*if necessary... All times Eastern
Tickets for the second round are available now at Providencebruins.com/tickets. Every playoff game will be available for streaming on AHLTV.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 21, 2023
- Wolf Pack to Face Providence Bruins in Atlantic Division Semifinals Series - Hartford Wolf Pack
- AHL Announces Schedule for Bruins Second Round Playoff Series vs. Hartford Wolf Pack - Providence Bruins
- T-Birds Season Comes to End in Hartford - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Sweep First Round, Advance to Divisional Semifinals with 7-1 Rout of Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Phantoms Season Ends in Charlotte - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Crunch Defeat Amerks, 3-2, in Overtime to Take Game 1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Announce Second Round Schedule for 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs - Utica Comets
- Toronto Marlies to Face Utica Comets in North Division Semifinals - Toronto Marlies
- Checkers Crush Phantoms 6-0 to Advance to Round 2 - Charlotte Checkers
- Bears Announce Schedule for Atlantic Division Semifinals vs. Charlotte - Hershey Bears
- Checkers Announce Second Round Playoff Schedule - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Epic Comeback Completed with Overtime Win against Laval - Utica Comets
- Wolf Wins Les Cunningham Award as MVP - Calgary Wranglers
- Calgary's Dustin Wolf Voted Winner of Les Cunningham Award as AHL MVP for 2022-23 - AHL
- Minnesota Wild Reassigns Forward Sammy Walker to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Rockford IceHogs - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Host First Calder Cup Playoff Game Since 2015 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Two - Tucson Roadrunners at Coachella Valley Firebirds - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Seek Series Win in Game 2 of the First Round - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Providence Bruins Stories
- AHL Announces Schedule for Bruins Second Round Playoff Series vs. Hartford Wolf Pack
- P-Bruins Take Atlantic Division Title with Win over Thunderbirds in Regular Season Finale
- Providence Bruins Announce 2022-23 Season Awards Winners
- Four Straight Tallies Help P-Bruins Top Islanders
- P-Bruins Fall to Thunderbirds