Bears Announce Schedule for Atlantic Division Semifinals vs. Charlotte

(Hershey, PA) The Hershey Bears have announced the schedule for the club's Atlantic Division Semifinals playoff series versus the Charlotte Checkers. Hershey, the No. 2-seeded club in the Atlantic Division, will square off with No. 3-seeded Charlotte in a best-of-five series. This will mark Hershey's first action in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs after earning a bye in the First Round.

The complete schedule is as follows:

Game 1 - Friday, April 28 at Charlotte, Bojangles' Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Game 2 - Saturday, April 29 at Charlotte, Bojangles' Coliseum, 6 p.m.

Game 3 - Wednesday, May 3 vs. Charlotte, GIANT Center, 7 p.m.

*Game 4 - Thursday, May 4 vs. Charlotte, GIANT Center, 7 p.m.

*Game 5 - Sunday, May 7 vs. Charlotte, GIANT Center, 5 p.m.

*If Necessary. All times are Eastern.

Tickets for Hershey's home games will go on sale on Tuesday, April 25 at 10 a.m. Fans can receive access a day early on Monday, April 24 with an exclusive presale featuring two tickets for $25 in select sections when they sign up for the club's email list.

The Hershey Bears 2023 Playoffs are sponsored by Penn State Health. Fans are asked to continue to check HersheyBears.com and the club's social media channels for the latest updates on the playoffs.

