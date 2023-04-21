Checkers Announce Second Round Playoff Schedule

April 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Charlotte Checkers today announced a full schedule for their second-round, Atlantic Division Semifinal series against the Hershey Bears. The best-of-five series will begin with Games 1 and 2 in Charlotte on Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29, respectively, with the remainder of the series to take place in Hershey.

Full series schedule:

Game 1: Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m. @CLT

Game 2: Saturday, April 29 at 6 p.m. @CLT

Game 3: Wednesday, May 3 at 7 p.m. @HER

Game 4*: Thursday, May 4 at 7 p.m. @HER

Game 5*: Sunday, May 7 at 5 p.m. @HER

*if necessary

Tickets for Games 1 and 2 at Bojangles Coliseum are on sale now at charlottecheckers.com. Tickets will go on sale via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 22.

The Checkers advanced to the second round by defeating the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 6-0 in Game 3 of their best-of-three series at Bojangles Coliseum earlier tonight.

The No. 3 seed Checkers went 5-3-0 in their regular-season series against the No. 2 seed Bears. Most recently, the teams faced each other twice in Hershey during the final week of the regular season, with the Bears taking a 5-2 win on April 8 and the Checkers answering back with a 4-3 victory on April 11.

The teams have faced each other in the playoffs twice previously, with Charlotte winning each time. Charlotte earned a 4-2 series victory in the first round of the 2011 playoffs and then completed a four-game, second-round sweep during their Calder Cup championship run in 2019.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.