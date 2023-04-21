IceHogs to Start Division Semifinals with Two Games at Home
April 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Rockford IceHogs today announced the schedule for their Division Semifinal series against the Texas Stars in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs.
The IceHogs advanced past the First Round tonight with a 4-3 overtime win against the Iowa Wild. The Hogs now take on the Central Division Champion Texas Stars in a best-of-five Division Semifinal round, starting with the first two games at home. Below is the schedule for the series between Rockford and Texas:
GAME 1: Friday, Apr. 28 at BMO Center, 7 p.m.
GAME 2: Sunday, Apr. 30 at BMO Center, 4 p.m.
GAME 3: Wednesday, May 3 at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, 7 p.m.
GAME 4*: Friday, May 5 at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, 7 p.m.
GAME 5*: Saturday, May 6 at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, 7 p.m.
*if necessary
GET 25% OFF PLAYOFF TICKETS
Take advantage of our Flash Sale now to get any seat in the house (excluding premium areas) for our April 28 or April 30 home games for 25% off. Offer available online only. Offer expires Tuesday, April 25 at 11:59 p.m.
