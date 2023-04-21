Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Rockford IceHogs

Iowa Wild (34-27-6-5; 79 pts.) vs. Rockford IceHogs (35-28-5-4; 79 points)

The Iowa Wild host the Rockford IceHogs in Game 2 of the Central Division First Round at Wells Fargo Arena Friday at 7 p.m.

OVERTIME FACTS

The Iowa Wild and Rockford IceHogs went to overtime seven times during the 2022-23 regular season before doing so again in Game 1 of the Central Division First Round. Iowa won three games in overtime and two in a shootout; Rockford had one overtime and one shootout win. The Wild have not lost an overtime game at home to the IceHogs in the last five seasons (17-7-0-0). Iowa's longest playoff overtime game came on May 1, 2019 at Chicago (3-2 L, 78:39).

SEASON SERIES

- Marco Rossi led the Wild with 14 points (3-11=14) against the IceHogs this season

- Steven Fogarty led Iowa with seven goals against Rockford

- Luke Philp (4-3=7), David Gust (3-4=7), and Jakub Galvas (1-6=7) each had seven points against Iowa; Gust led Rockford with a plus-4 rating

PLAYOFF LEADERS

- Andrew Hammond holds the Iowa record for most saves in a postseason game (33)

- Ryan Donato holds the playoff record for most points and assists in a game (3)

- Five players scored two goals in a game in Iowa's 2018-19 playoff run; Gerry Mayhew did so three times over 11 games

