Toronto Marlies to Face Utica Comets in North Division Semifinals

April 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies are set to face the Utica Comets in the second round of the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs, following Utica's 2-1 overtime win tonight against the Laval Rocket. Toronto's 12th postseason begins on Thursday, April 27 at 7:00 p.m. at Coca-Cola Coliseum followed by Game 2 of the series on Saturday, April 29 at 4:00 p.m.

NORTH DIVISION SEMIFINALS

DATE DATE TIME

Thursday, April 27 Game 1 - Utica Comets at Toronto Marlies 7:00 p.m. EST

Saturday, April 29 Game 2 - Utica Comets at Toronto Marlies 4:00 p.m. EST

Wednesday, May 3 Game 3 - Toronto Marlies at Utica Comets 7:00 p.m. EST

Friday, May 5 *Game 4 - Toronto Marlies at Utica Comets 7:00 p.m. EST

Sunday, May 7 *Game 5 - Utica Comets at Toronto Marlies 4:00 p.m. EST

*If necessary

All Marlies playoff games will be available to watch live on AHLTV. Ontario residents can also stream all home games through the Toronto Maple Leafs app. Visit Marlies.ca to purchase a 2023-24 Marlies Membership to secure complimentary tickets to all home games in Round 2 and 3 of the Calder Cup Playoffs. Single game tickets are available now for sale at Ticketmaster.ca. For more information on the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs, fans are encouraged to register at Marlies.ca/Insider to stay up to date.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 148 players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The Toronto Maple Leafs roster at the end of their regular season featured nine players who have dressed for both the Maple Leafs and Marlies - Justin Holl, Timothy Liljegren, Victor Mete, Bobby McMann, Jake Muzzin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Nicholas Robertson and Joseph Woll.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.