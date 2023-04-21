Comets Announce Second Round Schedule for 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs
April 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY. - The American Hockey League in coordination with the Utica Comets and the Toronto Marlies announced today the playoff schedule for the second round of the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs of the North Division. The Comets, fourth in the division, defeated the Laval Rocket in the first round and will now play the Marlies in a best-of-five series starting on Wednesday, April 27th in Toronto. The full schedule is as follows:
Game 1 - Thu., Apr. 27 - Utica at Toronto, 7:00 PM
Game 2 - Sat., Apr. 29 - Utica at Toronto, 4:00 PM
Game 3 - Wed., May 3 - Toronto at Utica, 7:00 PM
*Game 4 - Fri., May 5 - Toronto at Utica, 7:00 PM
*Game 5 - Sun., May 7 - Utica at Toronto, 4:00 PM
*if necessary... All times Eastern
Playoff passes are available now for every playoff game at uticacomets.com/playoffs. Single game tickets are also on sale by visiting uticacomets.com/tickets
