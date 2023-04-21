Wolf Pack to Face Providence Bruins in Atlantic Division Semifinals Series

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack and Providence Bruins will face off in an Atlantic Division Semifinals series in Round Two of the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs. The Divisional Semifinals series will be a best-of-five matchup and will follow a 'two-two-one' home ice format.

The Bruins, who finished first in the Atlantic Division during the regular season with a 44-18-8-2 record, will hold home-ice advantage during the series.

The series will kick off at the Amica Mutual Pavilion on Friday night, April 28th, with the puck drop set for 7:05 p.m. The series will shift to the XL Center in downtown Hartford for Game Three on Wednesday, May 3rd, at 7:00 p.m. The Wolf Pack would also host a Game Four at the XL Center, if necessary, on Friday, May 5th.

The full Atlantic Division Semifinals series schedule is as follows:

Game 1: Friday, April 28th, @ Providence (Amica Mutual Pavilion, 7:05 p.m.) Game 2: Saturday, April 29th, @ Providence (Amica Mutual Pavilion, 7:05 p.m.) Game 3: Wednesday, May 3rd, @ Hartford (XL Center, 7:00 p.m.) Game 4*: Friday, May 5th, @ Hartford (XL Center, 7:00 p.m.) Game 5*: Sunday, May 7th, @ Providence (Amica Mutual Pavilion, 7:05 p.m.) *If nec.

Single game tickets for the Atlantic Division Semifinals go on sale Monday, April 24th, at 12:00 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com/tickets/playoff-information.

