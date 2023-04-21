Wolf Pack to Face Providence Bruins in Atlantic Division Semifinals Series
April 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack and Providence Bruins will face off in an Atlantic Division Semifinals series in Round Two of the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs. The Divisional Semifinals series will be a best-of-five matchup and will follow a 'two-two-one' home ice format.
The Bruins, who finished first in the Atlantic Division during the regular season with a 44-18-8-2 record, will hold home-ice advantage during the series.
The series will kick off at the Amica Mutual Pavilion on Friday night, April 28th, with the puck drop set for 7:05 p.m. The series will shift to the XL Center in downtown Hartford for Game Three on Wednesday, May 3rd, at 7:00 p.m. The Wolf Pack would also host a Game Four at the XL Center, if necessary, on Friday, May 5th.
The full Atlantic Division Semifinals series schedule is as follows:
Game 1: Friday, April 28th, @ Providence (Amica Mutual Pavilion, 7:05 p.m.) Game 2: Saturday, April 29th, @ Providence (Amica Mutual Pavilion, 7:05 p.m.) Game 3: Wednesday, May 3rd, @ Hartford (XL Center, 7:00 p.m.) Game 4*: Friday, May 5th, @ Hartford (XL Center, 7:00 p.m.) Game 5*: Sunday, May 7th, @ Providence (Amica Mutual Pavilion, 7:05 p.m.) *If nec.
Single game tickets for the Atlantic Division Semifinals go on sale Monday, April 24th, at 12:00 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com/tickets/playoff-information.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 21, 2023
- Wolf Pack to Face Providence Bruins in Atlantic Division Semifinals Series - Hartford Wolf Pack
- AHL Announces Schedule for Bruins Second Round Playoff Series vs. Hartford Wolf Pack - Providence Bruins
- T-Birds Season Comes to End in Hartford - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Sweep First Round, Advance to Divisional Semifinals with 7-1 Rout of Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Phantoms Season Ends in Charlotte - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Crunch Defeat Amerks, 3-2, in Overtime to Take Game 1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Announce Second Round Schedule for 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs - Utica Comets
- Toronto Marlies to Face Utica Comets in North Division Semifinals - Toronto Marlies
- Checkers Crush Phantoms 6-0 to Advance to Round 2 - Charlotte Checkers
- Bears Announce Schedule for Atlantic Division Semifinals vs. Charlotte - Hershey Bears
- Checkers Announce Second Round Playoff Schedule - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Epic Comeback Completed with Overtime Win against Laval - Utica Comets
- Wolf Wins Les Cunningham Award as MVP - Calgary Wranglers
- Calgary's Dustin Wolf Voted Winner of Les Cunningham Award as AHL MVP for 2022-23 - AHL
- Minnesota Wild Reassigns Forward Sammy Walker to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Rockford IceHogs - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Host First Calder Cup Playoff Game Since 2015 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Two - Tucson Roadrunners at Coachella Valley Firebirds - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Seek Series Win in Game 2 of the First Round - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- Wolf Pack to Face Providence Bruins in Atlantic Division Semifinals Series
- Wolf Pack Sweep First Round, Advance to Divisional Semifinals with 7-1 Rout of Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Host First Calder Cup Playoff Game Since 2015
- Wolf Pack Set to Host First Calder Cup Playoff Game Since 2015
- Ty Emberson, Tanner Fritz Pace Offense as Wolf Pack Take Game 1 6-1 Over Thunderbirds