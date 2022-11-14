Minnesota Wild Reassigns Cramarossa to Iowa
November 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned forward Joseph Cramarossa to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League.
