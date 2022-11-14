Condors Have Won Five Straight; Home for Three Games
November 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Condors have won five straight and play three home games this week! Here is one thing you need to know about each game:
The Condors host the Colorado Eagles Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. looking for their sixth straight win
Friday is $2 Beer Night with Michelob Ultra and Bud Light Seltzer just $2 through the end of the first intermission
Saturday is Soccer Night with an exclusive ticket pack which includes two executive level seats and a soccer ball for just $49 (save 50%!)
