T-Birds to Host School Day Morning Game November 16

November 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds are proud to announce the return of the School Day Game on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 10:35 a.m. as Springfield hosts the Syracuse Crunch at the MassMutual Center.

The event, proudly presented by MassMutual and Fontaine Bros., will serve as a synergy between the classroom and the hockey rink. Springfield Public Schools students in attendance will receive a special Thunderbirds-themed educational workbook, featuring subjects ranging from health to math and science. The game presentation inside the MassMutual Center that morning will also take on a classroom feel, as schools will have the opportunity to become part of the game day experience through various activities and performances.

"The School Day Game is a shining example of how local businesses and organizations can creatively support schools and education," said Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Daniel Warwick. "Education occurs in a variety of ways and sometimes, the most memorable and valuable lessons happen outside of the classroom. We are grateful for this partnership with the Thunderbirds because of the unique experience it provides for our students - an opportunity to learn new things, have fun, and explore their city all in one."

Prior to the game, middle school and high school students will also have the chance to hear from industry professionals as part of a Sports Symposium from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. in the arena. There will be speakers from various local sports and entertainment organizations, including the Thunderbirds, MassMutual Center, and the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

"We are thrilled to be able to once again host a School Day Game for Springfield Public Schools students," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "It is deeply impactful for us to be able to provide a fun and educational experience to local students. The excitement and energy of the students make this one of the best game-day atmospheres at the Thunderdome all season, and we cannot wait to welcome them back."

Springfield Public Schools have once again partnered with the Thunderbirds to provide tickets to more than 2,000 students across dozens of district schools. For many of those students, this will be their first chance to see a Thunderbirds game in person.

"The Springfield Thunderbirds' entire organization brings so much to the city of Springfield: winning hockey, local pride, and a strong sense of community," said Dennis Duquette, Head of Community Responsibility at MassMutual. "MassMutual is delighted to support this winning team and we salute their dedication to the youth of the city in providing this special day game for the students of the Springfield Public Schools."

"Our partnership with Springfield Public Schools is one that has spanned decades," said David Fontaine, Jr., CEO of Fontaine Bros. "We are thrilled to work with the Thunderbirds to support this great School Day Game event and can't wait to see the kids enjoy the action on November 16!"

For more information on the T-Birds School Day Game, fans are encouraged to call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

