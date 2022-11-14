Laczynski to Phantoms, Willman to Flyers

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced the following transactions from President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Chuck Fletcher:

Max Willman (F) has been recalled from the Phantoms to Philadelphia

Tanner Laczynski (F) has been loaned to the Phantoms

Patrick Brown (F) has been loaned to the Phantoms on a conditioning assignment

Additionally, the following transactions have been announced by the Lehigh Valley Phantoms:

Pat Nagle (G) has been recalled to the Phantoms from the Reading Royals (ECHL)

Nolan Maier (G) has been loaned to the Reading Royals

Willman, 27, has scored two goals with two assists with the Phantoms in 11 games this season. The Barnstable, MA native played in 34 games with the Phantoms last year scoring 11-8-19 while also playing in 41 NHL games with the Flyers where he scored 4-2-6. The Brown University and Boston University product has played in parts of four seasons with the Phantoms scoring 25 goals with 23 assists for 48 points in 99 career AHL games.

Laczynski, 25, has played in 12 games with the Flyers in 2022-23 recording two assists. He is also a new father along with his wife Madison as they welcomed a baby boy, Leo, on October 29. Laczynski scored 7-10-17 with the Phantoms last season in just 28 games during an abbreviated campaign following hip surgery the previous offseason. Laczynski has scored 13-14-27 in 42 career games with the Phantoms while also playing in 18 career games in the NHL with the Flyers over parts of three seasons. The Ohio State product was a Round 6 selection of the Flyers in 2016.

Brown, 30, played for the Flyers last season scoring 4-5-9 in 44 games. The former captain of the Charlotte Checkers and Henderson Silver Knights, as well as Boston College, has played in 403 career games in the AHL scoring 63-91-154 while also having played in 77 career NHL games with Philadelphia, Vegas and Carolina scoring 6-6-12. Patrick is the son of Doug Brown who played in 854 career NHL games with New Jersey, Pittsburgh and Detroit and won the Stanley Cup with the Red Wings in 1997 and 1998. Brown had back surgery prior to the season.

Nagle, 35, went 10-6-6 with a 2.74 goals-against average and .904 save percentage with the Phantoms in 2021-22. He also went 11-3-3, 2.41, .925 with the Reading Royals. This year with Reading, Nagle has gone 3-2-0, 3.46, .881. He is coming off a 36-save gem in a 4-1 win at the Maine Mariners last Saturday.

Nagle received a tremendous honor when he was selected to the USA Olympics Team that competed in Beijing, China in February. He is the third all-time winningest goaltender in ECHL history with 205 career wins.

Maier, 21, is a rookie goaltender from Yorkton, SASK who has played in five games with Reading going 1-2-1, 2.59, .887. With the Phantoms in the preseason, he made 27 saves on 28 shots in 40 minutes of action at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on October 7 and he also played at PPL Center as the Flyers starting goalie against the New York Rangers on September 16. With the Saskatoon Blades in Major Juniors, Maier set a WHL record with 122 career wins.

The Phantoms open a four-game road swing on Friday night taking on the first-place Providence Bruins. Lehigh Valley's next home game is Saturday, November 26 against the Rochester Americans featuring a Postgame Skate with the Phantoms players.

