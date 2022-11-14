Amerks, Genesee Brew House Announce Return of Amerks Amber Ale for 2022-23 Season

(Rochester, NY) -The Genesee Brew House, a longtime supporter and partner of the Rochester Americans, has announced the return of the ever-popular Amerks Amber Ale for the 2022-23 season.

The Genesee Brew House will debut its new beer collaboration during a launch party event at the downtown Rochester brewery on Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Select Amerks players and coaches will be in attendance with the inaugural pour set for 6:30 p.m.

The special-release brew, now in its fourth season, will be available for purchase on draft and in to-go growlers and crowlers exclusively at the Genesee Brew House and on Amerks game-nights at The Blue Cross Arena while supplies last. Fans can get their first taste on Friday, Nov. 18 when the Amerks host the Utica Comets at The Blue Cross Arena.

"Amerks Amber Ale puts a dry-hopped twist on our classic, creating an exceptionally clean, well-balanced beer," said Genesee Brew House Brewmaster, Dean Jones. "We're really excited to release this collaboration and commemorate 67 years of professional hockey in Rochester. Nothing goes better with an Amerks game than an ice-cold Genny."

A super smooth amber ale with subtle malty notes that are accented by biscuit and toasted caramel flavors, Amerks Amber Ale was created and crafted by Jones using his 20-barrel pilot system.

"The Amerks and Genny beer remain two of the most iconic and time-honored institutions here in the city of Rochester and we're excited for chance to bring those together again with the return of the Amerks Amber Ale," said Amerks Vice President of Business Operations, Rob Minter.

About The Genesee Brewery

Established in 1878, the Genesee Brewery, New York state's oldest brewery, makes the classic Genesee Heritage line of beers, Genesee Specialty and Seagram's Escapes. The Genesee Brewery also manufactures beer and other alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages under contracts on behalf of other companies.

Genesee Heritage: Genesee's Value line of beers includes Genesee Beer, Light, Cream Ale, Black, N.A., the Original Honey Brown Lager, and Ice.

Genesee Specialty: Genesee Specialty is a premium line of beer with character. The lineup includes: Spring Bock, Ruby Red Kolsch, Tropical Pineapple Kolsch, Oktoberfest and Cran Orange Kellerbier.

For more information, visit www.geneseebeer.com. Stay connected with Genesee on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook: @GeneseeBrewery.

