IceHogs Announce First Responder Jersey Auction

The Rockford IceHogs and JM Construction are proud to present First Responders Night on Friday, Nov. 25 for the IceHogs 7 p.m. "Black Friday" game against the Milwaukee Admirals.

The IceHogs will wear special first responder themed jerseys that will be auctioned off, along with other specialty items, throughout the game on DASH via IceHogs.com or the IceHogs mobile app. Bidders must be present in the arena to bid on auction items and the auction will close at 8:45 p.m. Jersey winners will receive their jersey immediately after the game that night.

A portion of the proceeds from the auction will benefit the Greg Lindmark Foundation. The IceHogs are proud to be partnering with the Greg Lindmark Foundation for a fourth consecutive season.

That Friday is also another $2 Beer Night presented by Bud Light and WXRX. Cans of Bud Light, Budweiser, and Busch Light will be available for just $2 through the second intermission.

About Greg Lindmark Foundation

The Greg Lindmark Foundation was established in honor of Retired Rockford Deputy Chief Greg Lindmark, who took his own life after suffering issues related to post-traumatic stress from his line of duty as a first responder. The Greg Lindmark Foundation serves to reduce the impact of cumulative stress and trauma on first responders by providing awareness, education and confidential counseling. For additional information, visit greglindmarkfoundation.com.

