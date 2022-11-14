Anaheim Ducks Reassign Glenn Gawdin to San Diego

November 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned center Glenn Gawdin to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Gawdin, 25 (3/25/97), appeared in three games with Anaheim this season, including his Ducks debut Nov. 6 vs. Florida. Gawdin has recorded one assist (0-1=1) in 12 career NHL games with the Anaheim and Calgary (2020-22). The 6-1, 191-pound forward began 2022-23 with San Diego, scoring 3-3=6 points with eight penalty minutes (PIM) in seven AHL contests. At the time of his recall, he co-led the Gulls in goals and ranked tied for third in points.

Originally selected by St. Louis in the fourth round (116th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Gawdin has recorded 49-105=154 points with a +23 record in 208 career AHL games. The Richmond, British Columbia native spent the majority of 2021-22 with Stockton, Calgary's primary affiliate in the AHL, scoring 15-35=50 points, ranking tied for second in assists and third in points among team leaders.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.