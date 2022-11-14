Anaheim Ducks Reassign Glenn Gawdin to San Diego
November 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned center Glenn Gawdin to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Gawdin, 25 (3/25/97), appeared in three games with Anaheim this season, including his Ducks debut Nov. 6 vs. Florida. Gawdin has recorded one assist (0-1=1) in 12 career NHL games with the Anaheim and Calgary (2020-22). The 6-1, 191-pound forward began 2022-23 with San Diego, scoring 3-3=6 points with eight penalty minutes (PIM) in seven AHL contests. At the time of his recall, he co-led the Gulls in goals and ranked tied for third in points.
Originally selected by St. Louis in the fourth round (116th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Gawdin has recorded 49-105=154 points with a +23 record in 208 career AHL games. The Richmond, British Columbia native spent the majority of 2021-22 with Stockton, Calgary's primary affiliate in the AHL, scoring 15-35=50 points, ranking tied for second in assists and third in points among team leaders.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 14, 2022
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Glenn Gawdin to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Laczynski to Phantoms, Willman to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- IceHogs Announce First Responder Jersey Auction - Rockford IceHogs
- Condors Have Won Five Straight; Home for Three Games - Bakersfield Condors
- T-Birds to Host School Day Morning Game November 16 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Amerks, Genesee Brew House Announce Return of Amerks Amber Ale for 2022-23 Season - Rochester Americans
- Series Preview vs. Tucson: November 15 & 16 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Rangers Reassign F Ryder Korczak to WHL's Moose Jaw Warriors - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Lukas Dostal Selected Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - San Diego Gulls
- San Diego's Lukas Dostal Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Minnesota Wild Reassigns Cramarossa to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Weekly Report: November 14, 2022 - Charlotte Checkers
- Monsters Recall Defenseman Olivier LeBlanc from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings - Cleveland Monsters
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Four More in Our House - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Gulls Stories
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Glenn Gawdin to San Diego
- Lukas Dostal Selected Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Austin Strand from San Diego
- San Diego Gulls to Host Military Appreciation Night on Veterans Day
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Pavol Regenda from San Diego